Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market to Reach USD 4.56 Billion by 2030, Amidst Rapid Cloud-Based Solution Adoption and Service Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market by Component (Platform, Services), Delivery Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market research report released today highlights the burgeoning Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market, which is witnessing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.19%. This significant growth is set to propel the market from an estimated USD 1.59 billion in 2023 to a formidable USD 4.56 billion by the year 2030.

The in-depth report juxtaposes a pervasive analysis of market components, such as the revolutionary digital experience platforms and associated services, against their delivery modes, be they Cloud-Based or On-Premises, across various applications. A key focus of the report is the FPNV Positioning Matrix, directing stakeholders toward an insightful categorization of vendors that align closely with business strategy effectiveness and product satisfaction.

As technology continues to infiltrate the healthcare industry, the digital transformation of patient experiences has become paramount. The Market Share Analysis section of the report elucidates the placement and performance of vendors, offering a granular view of the market's competitive vigor along with insights into customer base and revenue implications. Such dedicated scrutiny encourages strategic business decisions, driving market players to innovate and edge ahead in terms of market share.

As digital experience platforms in healthcare continue to evolve, becoming pivotal to both patient engagement and operational efficiency, this comprehensive report serves as a crucial resource in navigating the market landscape. It arms key players with the intelligence required to thrive in an increasingly competitive and innovative healthcare sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Accenture plc

ACL Digital

Adobe Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

IBM Corporation

Liferay, Inc.

Net Solutions

OMMAX Ltd.

Oneview Healthcare

Open Text Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Sitecore

SoftServe, Inc.

Veriday Inc.

Wipro Limited

