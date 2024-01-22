Asia-Pacific Supercapacitor Market Poised for Growth with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Demand Surge

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Supercapacitor Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy Solutions Catalyzes Supercapacitor Market Expansion in Asia-Pacific Region

The Asia-Pacific Supercapacitor Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the sustained demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and the burgeoning renewable energy sector. The burgeoning supercapacitor technology serves as a pivotal component in energy storage, offering rapid charge and discharge capabilities essential for applications that demand high-power delivery over short durations.

Supercapacitors Deliver Key Advantages in Automotive and Renewable Energy Applications

Supercapacitors, also known as ultracapacitors, are energy storage devices distinguished by their high energy storage capacity and capability to deliver charge quickly, far exceeding that of traditional batteries. Within the automotive sector, supercapacitors enhance electric vehicles' performance by supporting functions like regenerative braking and start-stop technologies. Additionally, their capability to stabilize power supply in renewable energy systems is invaluable, facilitating smoother integration of solar and wind energy into existing power grids.

Market Trends Influenced by Digital Gadgets and Environmental Considerations

The Asia-Pacific market sees a growing prevalence of digital gadgets, reinforcing the demand for supercapacitors that facilitate rapid charging and extend device longevity. Separate investigations are driving forward low-cost and sustainable supercapacitor solutions, which when commercialized, have the potential to transform the market and electric vehicle technology.

China and Japan Leading the Charge in Electric Mobility

China's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060 acts as a catalyst for the supercapacitor market, with the electric vehicle industry at the forefront. Projections indicate continued market share growth owing to increasing demand in related downstream markets. Japan reinforces this trend, targeting 2025 to introduce new electric and hybrid vehicles, further boosting the market for supercapacitors within the region.

Key Challenges: High Production Costs Affect Market Growth



The production costs associated with high-quality supercapacitors present a considerable challenge to market expansion. The expensive electrode coating materials, namely activated carbons, contribute to this aspect significantly—posing a barrier to their application across various potential markets.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Product Type: The market is segmented into Double-Layer Capacitor, Pseudo capacitors, and Hybrid Capacitors.





Module Type: Segments include modules rated below 10 volts up to modules rated above 100 volts.





Material: Segmentation by materials such as Activated Carbon, Carbide Derived Carbon, and Carbon Aerogel.





End-User: The market serves various sectors including Automotive, Industrial, Energy, and Aerospace & Defense.





The market serves various sectors including Automotive, Industrial, Energy, and Aerospace & Defense. Geographical Reach: The market spans across key nations such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia, amongst others.

Competitive Landscape and Major Market Players

The Asia-Pacific Supercapacitor Market hosts a number of key players, each contributing to the advancements and supply of supercapacitors across the region. The market encompasses the development, production, and application of supercapacitors, right from small consumer electronics to large-scale automotive and industrial uses.

Panasonic Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

CAP-XX Ltd

Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.

Ioxus (XS Power Batteries)

Kilowatt labs, Inc.

Targray Technology International Inc

Skeleton Technologies



