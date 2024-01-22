Jerrycans Market Set for Growth, Fueled by Demand in Lubricants and Outdoor Activities From 2023 to 2027

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Jerrycans Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report on the jerrycans industry has been added to our comprehensive collection of research studies. This report illuminates essential insights into the jerrycans market with a focus on the period between 2023 and 2027. Expectations point to significant growth with an acceleration at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.45%, resulting in a projected market expansion by USD 502.97 million.

Current market dynamics suggest that the surge in the jerrycans market is predominantly driven by the escalating demand across several end-user industries, an increasing preference for jerrycans in packaging for lubricants, and a boost from camping and outdoor recreational activities. This growth trajectory affirms the vital role that jerrycans continue to play in various spheres of the commercial, industrial, and consumer landscape.

Key Segments of the Jerrycans Market

Capacity Below 10 liters 10-25 liters Above 25 liters





Material Plastic Steel





Geography Asia Pacific (APAC) Europe North America Middle East and Africa South America



Among the pivotal developments influencing the market is the increased focus on lightweight packaging solutions. This trend, alongside the growing demand for sustainable packaging options and customized jerrycans, will contribute noticeably to market demand over the forecast period.

The analysis goes beyond sizing up the market to provide a comprehensive forecast and a detailed examination of the industry. The research encompasses various market facets, identifying key influencers, scrutinizing competitive dynamics, and evaluating promotional strategies. The in-depth coverage includes a robust vendor analysis featuring several leading players in the jerrycans market sphere. Additionally, pertinent upcoming trends and challenges are scrutinized to equip companies with strategic insights for identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AST Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH

Barrier Plastics Inc.

Berlin Packaging LLC

Berry Global Inc.

BWAY Corp.

Can One Berhad

DENIOS Ltd.

Ganesh Corp.

Ghansham Ice Box Manufacturers

Glow Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Greif Inc.

Mitsuchem Plast Ltd.

Myers Industries Inc.

P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd.

SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA

Techno Packaging Industries

Unique Enterprises

Yates Steels Ltd.

Interplastica Pvt. Ltd.

PAREKHPLAST INDIA LTD.

