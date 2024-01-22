Cannabis Packaging Industry in North America Expected to Soar Through 2027

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Packaging Market in North America 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cannabis sector is witnessing a significant transformation across North America, attributed to dynamic changes in legislation and advances in product offerings. A detailed market analysis has been conducted, delivering a comprehensive insight into the burgeoning cannabis packaging market that spans from 2022 to 2027.

The expansive research investigates a myriad of parameters such as market size, projected growth, and prevailing trends. The cannabis packaging industry in North America is expected to make a substantial leap by an estimated USD 2673.37 million, progressing at an impressive CAGR of 25.96%. The findings of this study hold the promise of providing stakeholders with a crystal-clear perspective on the market trajectory.

Chief impellers of growth include the broadening legalization of cannabis, the surging popularity of CBD products, and sophisticated vendor marketing strategies. As the market makes strides, the increased emphasis on sustainable and eco-conscious packaging alternatives is further fueling growth. Noteworthy is the rising trend in custom packaging solutions that nurture brand identity and consumer connection.

The market segmentation analysis identifies key categories including:

Materials: Glass, Metal, Plastics, Cardboard Containers

Glass, Metal, Plastics, Cardboard Containers Types: Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging

Amidst this growth, the integration of cutting-edge technologies in packaging designs is anticipated to drive further demand and open up novel opportunities for the sector. The report conducts a robust vendor analysis, underscoring the need for businesses to strategically position themselves to capitalize on the predicted expansion.

The composition of the report's vendor landscape is reflective of the diverse strategies adopted by market leaders to ascend within the competitive spectrum of North America’s cannabis packaging market. Keeping pulse on emerging trends and imminent challenges, the report aims at steering companies towards making informed decisions.

An intricate approach involving the consolidation and interpretation of data by esteemed industry connoisseurs ensures that the findings are validated, extensive, and poised to serve as a reliable compass for business strategy. The report serves as a vital asset for those looking to comprehend the intricacies of the market and align themselves with the potential growth opportunities bound to unfurl.

The evolution of the cannabis packaging market in North America is a narrative of innovation, sustainability, and strategic brand elevation. This research narrative weaves together the threads of market dynamics, offering stakeholders actionable insights to thrive in the rapidly growing industry.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Berry Global Inc.

Cannabis Promotions

Cannaline

CannaPack Solutions Inc.

Diamond Packaging

Dymapak Quark Distribution Inc.

Elevate Packaging Inc.

Green Rush Packaging

Greenlane Holdings Inc.

Grow Cargo

KacePack

Kaya Packaging

Kynd Packaging LLC

MMC Depot

N2 Packaging Systems LLC

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Sana Packaging

Smokus Focus

Stink Sack

IMPAK Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38u6tf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.