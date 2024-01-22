APAC Packaging Coatings Market Poised for Growth with Projected USD $432 Million Increase by 2027

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Coatings Market in APAC 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC packaging coatings market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a surge of USD 432.18 million during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, advancing at a robust CAGR of 4.64%. A comprehensive analysis has been released, offering a holistic assessment of the market which encompasses size forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, and potential challenges.

This all-encompassing report identifies a surge in demand for eco-friendly coatings, an appetite for canned food and beverages, and a heightened demand for flexible packaging coatings as primary catalysts fueling market expansion. The insightful findings outline a detailed sector analysis covering influential enterprises and technology advancements in the APAC region.

Market Segmentation and Key Innovations

The study delves into segmentations within the APAC packaging coatings market, which include:

Solvent-borne

Waterborne

Powdered coatings

Others

Products analyzed within this market comprise:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Others

Among the notable trends the study singles out is the escalating focus on UV-cured and nano coatings, which are anticipated to drive market growth in the near future. Additionally, the proliferating e-commerce industry and an increasing dedication to research and development are expected to generate significant demand within the market.

Strategic Insights for Future Growth

The forward-looking analysis included in the report also presents upcoming trends and challenges that are poised to impact market dynamics. This strategic intelligence is essential for companies looking to formulate effective tactics to capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities.

Comprehensive in nature, this market research utilizes qualitative and quantitative methods to forecast precise market growth, providing stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of market performance and potential.

The key insights and detailed vendor analysis presented in the APAC packaging coatings market study are invaluable tools for industry players aiming to maintain a competitive advantage and navigate the market's evolving landscape.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Akzo Nobel NV

Avient Corp.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

DIC Corp.

Dow Chemical Co.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Flint Group

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Hitech Corp. Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Michelman Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Royal Mail Plc

Stahl Holdings B.V.

Suzhou 3N Materials Technology Co. LTD.

The Sherwin Williams Co.

Vizag Chemical International

