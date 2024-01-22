Electric Kick Scooter Market Projections Reveal a Surge to USD 9.94 billion by 2030, Energized by Advances in Lithium Ion Batteries and Emerging Asian-Pacific Demand

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Kick Scooter Market by Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Sealed Lead Acid), Voltage (36V, 48V, Below 24V), Product Type, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global economic landscape is witnessing a transport transformation, with the Electric Kick Scooter Market playing a pivotal role in urban mobility solutions. An in-depth analysis report has been published, illustrating the market's expansion from its valuation at USD 5.28 billion in 2023 to a robust forecast of USD 9.94 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.43%.

An integral part of the analysis is the Market Share Analysis, which delivers an in-depth examination of vendor performance. This paints a detailed picture of how key market players are shaping the industry and where they stand in the competitive landscape. It details the power dynamics and market share control, offering essential data to vendors seeking to maximize their market presence.

The report's segmentation sheds light on distinct categories such as Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Sealed Lead Acid), Voltage (36V, 48V, Below 24V), and Product Types, offering a tailored analysis for different market audiences. Geographically, the research has a keen focus on high-growth regions with a spotlight on the Asia-Pacific and its rapid adoption rates, providing understanding not only on a global scale but also drilling down to country-level insights.

In context to key company profiles, the report features dominant market participants, showcasing their recent advancements and contributions to the Electric Kick Scooter Market. While the names of individual companies cannot be mentioned here, the report contains a detailed evaluation of these leading entities, outlining their market approaches and innovative solutions.

Among its extensive coverage, the report offers insights on:

Market Penetration: Ensuring readers have a comprehensive grasp of offerings from key players.





Market Development: Highlighting potential in emerging markets and market segment analysis.





Market Diversification: Providing a panoramic view of new product developments, geographical market exploration, and other innovative advancements.





Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Analyzing extensive market shares and strategic plays of key market participants.





Product Development & Innovation: Focusing on forthcoming technology trends, research and development, and novel product introductions.

