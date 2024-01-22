Geneva, Switzerland , Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WISeKey and Xapo Bank Join Forces to Showcase WISe.ART Digital and Physical Art Exhibition in Gibraltar

Exhibition features a collaboration with SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort Hotel

Geneva, Switzerland – January 22, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its subsidiary WISe.ART, a leader in the field of digital art, has partnered with Xapo Bank, a trusted financial institution, on a groundbreaking art exhibition. The exhibition is set to open on January 25, 2024, and will merge cutting-edge technology with the world of finance and crypto to offer an unforgettable journey through the art universe.

WISeKey invites participants to immerse themselves in the world of art like never before as it unveils the WISe.ART digital and physical art exhibition. Located at Xapo Bank's prestigious premises in Gibraltar, the exhibition is curated by Cryptoverse Island, a curator of artists.

The exhibition will be permanent and offer a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring a diverse range of digital and physical artworks. Featured artworks will change every month, representing the world-renowned artists who showcase their work on the WISe.ART entrusted marketplace. These works will encourage participants to explore the intersection of art and technology, with each piece carefully curated to challenge perceptions and evoke deep emotions.

WISeKey and Xapo Bank invite participants to join them at the grand opening of the WISe.ART Digital and Physical Art Exhibition at Xapo Bank in Gibraltar on January 25. Additional details about the opening ceremony, featured artists, and special events throughout the exhibition are forthcoming.

Ongoing updates and exclusive insights will be shared on social media and on the WISe.ART platform.

Below is the upcoming calendar for the exhibition. Dates and events are subject to change and will be shared on the WISe.ART platform.

2024 Calendar

January 25 - Ismaelo Retropop

Ismaelo Retropop February 29 - Ismaelo Retropop

Ismaelo Retropop March 28 - Gala Mirissia or more

Gala Mirissia or more April 25 - Cristina Harillo or more

Cristina Harillo or more May 23 - Andrés Gómez, Anna Amgrem or more

Andrés Gómez, Anna Amgrem or more June 27 - Pedro Sandoval with digital and physical art

Pedro Sandoval with digital and physical art July 26 - David Morales with a live flamenco performance, Ylan Anoufa with a digital and physical performance

David Morales with a live flamenco performance, Ylan Anoufa with a digital and physical performance September 26 - Yoso with digital and physical art

Yoso with digital and physical art October 24 - Raoul Victor with digital images printed on site

Raoul Victor with digital images printed on site November 28 - Antonio Natale or more with digital and physical art

SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort Hotel, located in the prestigious Sotogrande Urbanization, in San Roque, Cádiz, will be collaborating with the exhibition. This collaboration merges the hotel's exceptional hospitality with the unique artistic expression of WISe.ART artists, offering guests an enriching experience during their stay where they can enjoy works of both physical and digital art. More information on SO/ Sotogrande Spa & Golf Resort Hotel can be found on its website.

About Xapo Bank:

Xapo Bank has one singular purpose – to protect and grow our members’ wealth. For too long, having the freedom to explore and embrace financial possibility in a safe and secure way has depended upon your geographical location and political circumstance.

Xapo Bank believes the world deserves better. We are changing the status quo with a radical new digital platform that liberates aspiring individuals, no matter where they are, empowering them to take control of their financial destiny.

About WISe.ART:

WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey’s strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology, and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers, and collectors, while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



