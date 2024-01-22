20240122 - Worldline welcomes Crédit Agricole as a long-term shareholder

Worldline welcomes Crédit Agricole as a long-term shareholder

Paris La Défense, 22 January 2024.

Worldline welcomes the announcement that was disclosed this morning by Crédit Agricole of its c. 7% stake in its share capital as a long term shareholder.

Crédit Agricole is an important commercial partner of Worldline and the two groups have entered into a long-term strategic partnership in merchant services, which was announced in H1 2023. This alliance would enable the creation of a joint-venture with the ambition of becoming a major player in the French market, leveraging on the technological performance and innovation capabilities of Worldline, combined with the commercial strength and distribution networks of Crédit Agricole, further supporting Worldline strategy as a leading player in the European payment market.

The stake in Worldline share capital is a testament to the strategic evolution of the European payment market and of the importance of this partnership as well as of the quality of the payment solutions that Worldline offers to its merchant and banking clients.

