Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

22 January 2024
Company Announcement No. 5/2024

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 8 January 2024 - 12 January 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 3:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement3,694,46412.0344,434,780
8 January 2024122,74612.011,474,670
9 January 202492,90111.881,103,952
10 January 2024145,20511.691,697,911
11 January 202475,00011.70877,748
12 January 202460,16211.79709,533
Total, week number 3496,01411.825,863,814
Accumulated under the program4,190,47812.0050,298,594

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 3,573,144 own shares corresponding to 0.24 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard                 Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:        

Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

