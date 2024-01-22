Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

22 January 2024
Company Announcement No. 5/2024
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 8 January 2024 - 12 January 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 3:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,694,464
|12.03
|44,434,780
|8 January 2024
|122,746
|12.01
|1,474,670
|9 January 2024
|92,901
|11.88
|1,103,952
|10 January 2024
|145,205
|11.69
|1,697,911
|11 January 2024
|75,000
|11.70
|877,748
|12 January 2024
|60,162
|11.79
|709,533
|Total, week number 3
|496,014
|11.82
|5,863,814
|Accumulated under the program
|4,190,478
|12.00
|50,298,594
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 3,573,144 own shares corresponding to 0.24 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Press:
Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711
Attachments