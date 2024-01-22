Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

22 January 2024

Company Announcement No. 5/2024

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 8 January 2024 - 12 January 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 3:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 3,694,464 12.03 44,434,780 8 January 2024 122,746 12.01 1,474,670 9 January 2024 92,901 11.88 1,103,952 10 January 2024 145,205 11.69 1,697,911 11 January 2024 75,000 11.70 877,748 12 January 2024 60,162 11.79 709,533 Total, week number 3 496,014 11.82 5,863,814 Accumulated under the program 4,190,478 12.00 50,298,594

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 3,573,144 own shares corresponding to 0.24 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

