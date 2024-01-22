NOMINATION DE MARTIN THOMAS EN TANT QUE DIRECTEUR GÉNÉRAL DE MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES,

PRESS RELEASE





January 22, 2024





APPOINTMENT OF MARTIN THOMAS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES, RCI BANQUE'S COMMERCIAL BRAND, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 22, 2024





Effective January 22, 2024, Martin Thomas is appointed Chief Executive Officer of RCI Banque, acting under the Mobilize Financial Services brand, replacing Frédéric Schneider, who resumes his duties as VP Commercial and Strategy and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mobilize Financial Services.







Martin Thomas will take over from Frédéric Schneider, acting CEO of Mobilize Financial Services since June 2023. He will report to Gianluca de Ficchy, Chief Executive Officer of Mobilize and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA.



As Chief Executive Officer of Mobilize Financial Services, Martin Thomas will ensure that the company's strategic roadmap remains on track and will continue the work undertaken by Frédéric Schneider and the entire management team since June.



“I would like to thank Frédéric Schneider for his exemplary commitment as interim CEO over the last few months. He has mobilized the teams around the company's priorities and tackled its major challenges.”



“I am delighted with the arrival of Martin Thomas. His expertise in the banking sector in France and Europe, and his knowledge of our offers and the full range of our services are real added value to support Mobilize Financial Services development and embodying its ambitions.”



Gianluca de Ficchy, Chief Executive Officer of Mobilize and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA





Martin Thomas, born in 1974 and a graduate of the Institut Supérieur de Gestion (Paris), began his career with RCI Banque - DIAC in 1996. Having worked in network development at BMW France between 1998 and 2000, he returned to RCI Banque to take part in the international development of the corporate risk department.







In 2003, he was appointed Chief Risk Officer of the Dutch subsidiary, then Head of the Private Leasing business. From October 2006 onwards, Martin Thomas oversaw RCI Banque's operations in the Nordic countries.







His international career continued in December 2008 when he joined FGA Capital (a joint venture between Crédit Agricole and Fiat S.p.A.), where he took charge of the UK subsidiary and supervised the roll-out of financial services for Jaguar Land Rover.







In October 2014, Martin Thomas joined Banco Santander to create and develop the Santander Consumer Finance subsidiary in France and ensure the establishment of the joint venture with PSA Banque. He became a director of PSA Banque France and Crédipar in February 2015, and was appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Santander Consumer Banque at the end of 2015. From September 2020, he also held the position of Chairman of the Board of Crédipar.









About Mobilize Financial Services



Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.



With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed nearly 1.2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2022 and sold 3.8 million services. At the end of December 2022, average earning assets stood at 44.7 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 1,050 million euros.



Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of December 2022, net deposits amounted to 24.4 billion euros, or 49% of the company's net assets.



To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/



Follow us on Twitter: @Mobilize_FS









