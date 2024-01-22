Warehouse Robotics Market to Surpass 17,292.1 Million by 2030 Drives Due to Rise in the E-Commerce Industry

Westford,USA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the warehouse robotics market is experiencing a profound transformation driven by significant technological advancements that are revolutionizing the field. One of the key breakthroughs is the development of sensor technologies that have substantially enhanced object perception capabilities.

According to projections by the Bank of America, a significant transformation is expected to reshape the manufacturing landscape by 2025. It is estimated that robotic technology will take on a substantial role, executing as much as 45% of all manufacturing tasks in the warehouse robotics market. This emerging trend is evident in the actions of large corporations like Raymond Limited, a renowned Indian textile company, and Foxconn Technology, a China-based supplier for significant technology manufacturers such as Samsung.

Prominent Players in Warehouse Robotics Market

KUKA Robotics

ABB Robotics

Fanuc Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Robotics

Universal Robots

Rethink Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Clearpath Robotics

GreyOrange

Swisslog Holding AG

Honeywell Intelligrated

Dematic Corporation

IAM Robotics

Locus Robotics

6 River Systems

Geek+ Robotics

Balyo

Magazino GmbH

SSI Schaefer AG

Mobile Robots Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Series of Technological Break throughs

Mobile robots have emerged as the dominant force in the warehouse robotics market, commanding the most significant share due to technological breakthroughs in the global warehouse and logistics industry. These breakthroughs, characterized by advancements in computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, have ushered in a new era of highly efficient and intelligent mobile robots.

The market inLatin America is poised to experience remarkable growth in the coming years in the warehouse robotics market, with expectations of registering the fastest CAGR between 2023 and 2030. One of the driving forces behind this anticipated surge is the significant expansion of the e-commerce sector within the region.

Cartesian Robotics Product Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasingly Recognizing the Potential Benefits of Incorporating Cartesian Robotics

Cartesian robotics product market is poised for remarkable growth in the warehouse robotics market, with expectations of a robust CAGR exceeding 20% from 2023 to 2030. This surge in demand is fueled by several key industries, including the wrapping, automotive, and pharmaceutical sectors, which increasingly recognize the potential benefits of incorporating cartesian robotics into their operations.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific established themselves as the leader in the warehouse robotics market in 2022, securing the largest revenue share, and this dominance is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period. One of the primary drivers behind this regional supremacy is the escalating adoption of warehouse robots, reflecting a broader trend towards automation in logistics and manufacturing.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Warehouse Robotics Market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Warehouse Robotics Market

Falcon Autotech recently unveiled its latest innovation, the Swivel Wheel Diverter (SWEDI), expanding its array of sortation technologies. SWEDI represents a non-impact sortation module within a linear sortation line, catering to medium-volume sorting centers with impressive capacities of up to 8000 parcels per hour (PPH).

Addverb Technologies Pvt. Ltd. recently announced ambitious plans following a substantial USD 132 million funding injection from Reliance Industries. The company unveiled its intentions to establish a sprawling manufacturing plant in Noida, covering an expansive area of 60,000 square meters.

