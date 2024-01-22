Dental Fiberglass Post Market Size Is Expected To Reach A Value of US$ 124 Million By 2032: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net worth of the global dental fiberglass post market in 2019 was figured to be around US$67.9 million. In 2024, this value is pegged at US$ 83.5 million, considering the growing knowledge about dental fiber post advantages and recent advancements in fiberglass material technology.



A more thorough analysis of the dental fiberglass post industry trends and opportunities reveals the overall demand for dental fiberglass installations to increase at a 4% rate per year till 2034. During these ten years, the global market value is expected to increase constantly and reach US$124 million by 2034.



Recent market trends have been impacted by the focus on bioactivity and dental materials that provide the best possible tissue response and integration for the long-term success of restorations.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 124 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

“Leading market participants have responded to the growing competition by ushering in a trend toward patient-specific solutions and customization by providing a range of dental fiberglass post alternatives. Meanwhile, new market players are trying to strengthen their position by working together with dental specialists such as prosthodontists and endodontists, “ says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Global Dental Fiberglass Post Market Study Report

North America currently accounts for 35.7% of the total dental fiberglass post sales achieved globally.

The United States accounts for 85% of the North American market and is estimated to advance further at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2024 and 2034.

China follows Japan in the production of and use of dental fiberglass posts, which is expected to contribute to around 33.9% of the regional market sales.

In East Asia, China and Japan are the two leading markets that are anticipated to progress at 5.1% and 4.2% CAGRs, respectively, through 2034.

Among the various end users of endodontic fiberglass posts for teeth treatment, dental hospitals create nearly half of the total demand for such products.



Competitive Landscape for Dental Fiberglass Post Market Players

The overall market for dental fiberglass posts is relatively new in comparison to other types of materials used in posts for teeth restoration. However, as dental implant markets have become more globalized, many regional players have a lucrative chance to grow their dental fiberglass post businesses internationally.

In February 2020, IOG Dental introduced the Whitepost DC fiberglass posts that help to disperse the strains placed on the tooth by assisting in the retention of restorative material. This new product is composed of fiberglass composite and high mechanical strength epoxy resin that serves as intraarticular strengthening of the tooth structure and, in the case of indirect restorations, facilitates retention for the filling core or final restorative material.

Angelus Dental introduced SPLENDOR-SAP (Single Adjustable Post), a new generation of fiber posts, in June 2020. This innovation improves retention between the post and canal walls in addition to chemical bonding.

Country-wise Insights

Why does the US dominate the world market for dental fibreglass posts?

"The United States is Leading the Way in the Development of Advanced Dental Health"

The sector has grown in both the United States and Canada, partly because to the ageing population, which often needs restorative dental procedures. The North American market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% over the following ten years, reaching a valuation of US$ 46 million by the end of 2034.

The dental fibreglass post-treatments market in the United States is one of the most developed in the region, accounting for around 85% of the entire market share in North America. Partnerships between the local dentistry community and the dental industries have made it easier to create dental post norms and standards that meet clinical needs and improve the fibreglass post market's overall performance. Consequently, the country's growing dental tourism industry is anticipated to drive the US dental fibreglass post market in the near future.

The market for fibre posts in dentistry is expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR over the next several years, per Fact.MR's industry analysis. According to the estimate, the market's net valuation is expected to rise from US$ 25 million in 2024 to US$ 39 million by 2034. Canada and Mexico, the other two major North American markets, are predicted to follow with CAGRs of 4.1% and 4.3%, respectively, throughout this time frame.

