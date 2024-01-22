Calcined Anthracite Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5,473.5 million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The calcined anthracite market will reach a value of US$3,635.7 million by 2024. It is anticipated that the market will develop at a 4.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market is predicted to rise to a value of US$5,473.5 million by 2034.



The growing use of calcined anthracite as an economical and effective carbon additive within the steel industry is a major factor propelling the global market for this material. The search of the steel industry for premium inputs to increase blast furnace combustion efficiency, which improves energy efficiency and lessens environmental impact, is driving demand.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9357

The growing focus on sustainable practices presents an opportunity in the global market for calcined anthracite. Companies may take advantage of the increasing demand for environmentally friendly substitutes by creating and marketing calcined anthracite as a more effective and clean carbon addition, following a global shift toward ecologically friendly industrial solutions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5,473.5 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By 2024, the market share in North America is predicted to rise to 28.6%.

By 2024, it is projected that East Asia would have a 36.5% market share.

The market in the United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 745.5 million in 2024, with a predicted increase in market share to 71.7%.

The calcined anthracite market in China is projected to be worth US$ 755.1 million in 2024.

In the same year, the United States market is anticipated to grow to a 56.9%% market share.

By 2024, the pulverized coal injection market share is projected to reach 23.7%.

The iron and steel end use sector is anticipated to account for 22.7% of the market in 2024.



“Sustainability measures are at the forefront for the companies. They are aiming to enhance the efficiency of calcined anthracite for various industrial activities in a cleaner and greener manner,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Asbury Carbons

Elkem

Aluminium Rheinfelden Group

Kingstone Group

Ningxia Wanboda Carbons & Graphite Co. Ltd.

Henan Star Metallurgy Material Co. Ltd

JH CARBON

RESORBENT

Southern Carbon Pvt. Ltd.

Voltcon International PTE Limited

Competitive Landscape

Apart from owning the strategies of strategic collaborations, acquisitions and partnerships, companies are also looking forward to technological innovations. Companies are investing to boost the usage of calcined anthracite for various carbon capture and storage operations. At the same time, they are also developing ways to include these materials in the lithium ion battery technology and enhance its overall efficiency.

Product Portfolio

Asbury Carbons is a corporation that specializes in the development of novel carbon, graphite, and non-carbon materials. They provide process development and support, optimize current products, and provide consulting services. Twelve production sites for Asbury Carbons are spread throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the Netherlands. They have sales offices in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Elkem and Reindeer Grazing District 7 (Rákkonjárga) have come to an agreement that will allow Elkem to expand its mining activities in Tana, Norway. Tana is home to one of the largest quartzite mines in the world and is a vital supply of raw materials for the green transition. The future augmentation of Elkem's reserves by around 15 years is made possible by the expansion of this mine. After arduous talks, the two sides have come to an understanding. The parties have also decided on mitigating steps to guarantee future development of both parties' operations in a sustainable manner and cohabitation.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9357

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the calcined anthracite market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the calcined anthracite market, the market is segmented on the basis of application (pulverized coal injection, basic oxygen steelmaking, electric arc furnaces), end use (iron and steel, aluminum, pulp and paper, power generation, water filtration, others), and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Carbon and Graphite Market: The global carbon and graphite market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9%, rising from its current value of US$ 18 billion to US$ 32 billion by the end of 2033.

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market: The market for carbon capture and storage was estimated to be worth roughly US$ 2.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach US$ 10.2 billion by 2033.

Carbon Black Market: The global carbon black market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 26.2 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach US$ 46.9 billion by the end of 2033.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog