Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 22 January 2024
Announcement no. 05/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258.528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|56.736
|4.005.012
|15 January 2024
|1,500
|77.47
|116,205
|16 January 2024
|1,600
|80.04
|128,064
|17 January 2024
|1,700
|79.79
|135,643
|18 January 2024
|1,700
|79.59
|135,303
|19 January 2024
|1,700
|79.33
|134,861
|Accumulated under the programme
|64,936
|71,69
|4,655,088
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|323,464
|3.8%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
