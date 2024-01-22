India Telecoms Industry Report 2023-2030, Featuring In-depth Profiles of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, BSNL & Tata communications

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Telecoms Industry Report - 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the India telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Globally, the telecommunications sector is proving to be a core and essential infrastructure service to national economies, with data infrastructure becoming critical in a connected world and will likely increasingly attract a new class of investors such as large infrastructure funds. The Indian telecommunications industry is forecast to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to geopolitics and rising inflation.

Growing mobile phone penetration and emerging fixed broadband take-up among households will fuel future growth over the next five years.

According to the India Telecoms Report, mobile subscriptions and fixed broadband subscribers will continue to fuel the telecoms sector growth in the 2023-30 period. More than 700m people became Internet users over the last six years and another 200m more Internet users are expected to come online over the next six years by 2030.

Market Dynamics and Technological Evolution

The introduction of 4G technology marked a turning point for the Indian telecom market, driving a shift from voice-centric to data-centric services. Mobile data has become integral to digital initiatives and e-governance, underpinning the sector's growth. However, more needs to be done to increase 4G coverage to the all Indian population with an estimated 1m more mobile towers to cover most of India's population.

Government initiatives such as 'Digital India' aim to create a digitally empowered society, pushing for broader digital payment platforms and broadband accessibility. However, the sector faces challenges like high competition, regulatory uncertainties, and infrastructure issues, particularly in rural areas. Financial stress, highlighted by high debt levels and the complexity of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), adds to these challenges.

The telecommunications industry in India is at a critical juncture, requiring supportive policies, regulatory stability, and continuous investment to overcome these challenges and harness its full potential.

Market Composition and Revenue Trends

The market comprises three major operators with mobile and fixed networks - Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea - alongside two state-owned operators and several smaller fixed network operators. The reported market revenue grew from INR 2.6 trillion in 2016 to INR 3.2 trillion in 2022. This growth is attributed mainly to mobile service and fixed broadband revenue expansion. Despite the earlier decline in legacy voice and SMS revenues, market growth is expected to continue steadily towards 2030.

Capital Expenditure and Investment Trends

Capital expenditure (Capex) in the sector has seen dynamic shifts over the years. The overall market Capex decreased from INR 1006 billion in 2016 to INR 970 billion in 2022. Operators like Jio have heavily invested in building out their networks, while others like Vodafone Idea have focused on merger synergies and the elimination of redundant infrastructure. Bharti Airtel, in response to Jio's aggressive market entry, increased its Capex in 2022 to accelerate its 5G rollout.

Future Prospects and Growth Forecast

Mobile subscriptions are forecast to grow at an annual average rate of 2% from 2023 to 2030, and fixed broadband subscribers at an average rate of 12.6% over the same period. With nearly 700 million Indian people becoming Internet users in the last six years, and an additional 200 million expected by 2030, the sector is poised for substantial growth. This growth, however, needs to be supported by innovative strategies to enhance industry revenues and profitability while managing the extensive debt burden.

The Indian telecommunications sector stands as a key driver of the country's socio-economic development. With its vast potential for growth, the industry's success hinges on its ability to adapt to technological changes, manage financial health, and meet the burgeoning data needs of one of the world's largest internet user bases. A balanced approach to growth, innovation, and regulatory frameworks will be crucial in shaping the future of telecommunications in India.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 India Population

1.2 India's Economy

1.3 India's GDP

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2016-2030

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2016-2022

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2022-2030

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2016-2030

3 India Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Bharti Airtel Profile

3.2 Vodafone Idea Profile

3.3 Reliance Jio Profile

3.4 BSNL Profile

3.5 Other Players Profile

3.5.1 Tata communications

3.5.2 Global International Carriers

3.5.3 Other Telecom Operators

4 India Mobile Market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

5 India Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2016-2023

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030

6 Satellite Internet Connectivity

6.1 Comparing LEO, MEO, and GEO Satellite Orbits

6.1.1 LEO and GEO Satellite Comparison

6.2 Satellite Broadband Providers Operators, 2023

6.3 5G NTN: The Next Generation of Satellite Connectivity

6.4 Satellite Internet Market Analysis, 2022-2030

6.5 India Satellite Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030

7 India Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 Government Plans

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

8 India Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 India Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2022

8.2 India Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

8.3 India Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast

8.4 Indus Towers Profile

8.5 Data Infrastructure Trust Profile

8.6 American Tower Profile

8.7 GTL Infrastructure Profile

8.8 Ascend Telecom Profile

8.8.2 Tower Vision Profile

8.9 Spectrum Holdings

8.10 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics/Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

9.4 6G Developments

10 Telco M&A Transaction Database

