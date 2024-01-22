PayPoint Plc

PayPoint wins DVLA contract for International Driving Permits

PayPoint Plc is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) contract for providing International Driving Permits across its extensive network of retailer partners across the UK.

The multi-year agreement will see the service move from the Post Office to PayPoint from 1st April 2024, adding another important central government service to its portfolio and maintaining vital access to this service at the heart of communities across the UK. An International Driving Permit is a permit that allows you to drive in over 140 countries where a UK driving licence alone may not be enough, including the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Turkey, Brazil and Japan, with c.300,000 permits issued each year.

Nick Wiles, CEO of PayPoint said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract and to forge a new partnership with the DVLA, adding to the growing number of central government services that we operate across our extensive retailer partner network. This is positive news for customers as we maintain access to another vital service at the heart of communities across the UK.”

Enquiries PayPoint plc FGS Global Nick Wiles, Chief Executive (Mobile: 07442 968960) Rollo Head Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer (Mobile: 07525 707970) James Thompson (Telephone: 0207 251 3801) (Email: PayPoint-LON@fgsglobal.com)

ABOUT PAYPOINT GROUP

For tens of thousands of businesses and millions of consumers, we deliver innovative technology and services that make life a little easier.

The PayPoint Group serves a diverse range of organisations, from SME and convenience retailer partners, to local authorities, government, multinational service providers and e-commerce brands. Our products are split across four core business divisions:

In Shopping, we enhance retailer propositions and customer experiences through EPoS services via PayPoint One, card payment technology, Counter Cash, ATMs and home delivery technology partnerships in over 60,000 SME and retailer partner locations across multiple sectors. Our retail network of over 28,000 convenience stores is larger than all the banks, supermarkets and Post Offices put together

In E-commerce, we deliver best-in-class customer journeys through Collect+, a tech-based delivery solution that allows parcels to be picked up, dropped off and sent at thousands of local stores

In Payments and Banking, we give our clients and their customers choice in how to make and receive payments quickly and conveniently. This includes our channel-agnostic digital payments platform, MultiPay, offering solutions to clients across cash, card payments, direct debit and Open Banking. PayPoint also supports its eMoney clients with purchase and redemption of eMoney across its retail network.

In Love2shop, we provide gifting, employee engagement, consumer incentive and prepaid savings solutions to thousands of consumers and businesses. Love2shop is the UK’s number one multi-retailer gifting provider, offering consumers the choice to spend at more than 140 high-street and online retail partners. Park Christmas Savings is the UK’s biggest Christmas savings club, helping over 350,000 families manage the cost of Christmas, by offering a huge range of gift cards and vouchers from some of the biggest high street names, including Argos, Primark and B&M.

Together, these solutions enable the PayPoint Group to create long-term value for all stakeholders, including customers,

communities and the world we live in.

