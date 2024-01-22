Analytical Laboratory Instruments Manufacturing Market Forecast to Grow to $82.5 billion by 2028: Report Explores Global Trends and Future Outlook 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analytical Laboratory Instruments Manufacturing: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for analytical laboratory instruments was valued at $57.4 billion in 2022. The market is forecast to grow from $60.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% to reach $82.5 billion by the end of 2028.
This data-driven study offers a penetrating insight into the market dynamics for instruments utilized in elemental, separation, and molecular analysis.
Spanning a diverse array of end-user industries, the report delves deeply into sectors such as life science, chemical/petrochemical, oil & gas, food testing, and others—including environmental testing, materials science, and forensic investigations. This report comes at a critical juncture, as industries across the globe are seeking more rigorous quality control, environmental testing, and research outcomes.
With a methodical approach to key financial metrics, the report presents market estimations in terms of value, laying a solid groundwork with data from 2022 and extending the horizon with forecasts through to 2028. A segmented analysis ensures stakeholders can pinpoint specific market trends, opportunities, and challenges.
Geographical Expansion and Innovation Growth Areas Uncovered
Understanding regional market sentiments is key to strategic business planning, and this report maps the terrain meticulously. It navigates through the market landscapes of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW), providing elucidated assessments of predominant trends and potential growth pockets. Important countries within these regions are highlighted to illuminate specific market trajectories.
Corporate Sustainability Takes Center Stage in Analytical Instruments Sector
- Sustainability in laboratory instrument manufacturing is increasingly under the spotlight.
- A unique aspect of this report is the incorporation of an ESG parameters analysis.
- Stakeholders can assess how companies are calibrating their operations with environmental, social, and governance benchmarks on a global scale.
Markedly, this report is not just a data repository. It is a strategic blueprint, enriched with:
- Comprehensive Tables and Graphs: Featuring 39 data tables and 33 additional tables for an immersive data experience.
- Detailed Market Evaluation: Complete with historical data, projections, and analysis of influencing factors such as government regulations and technological advancements.
- Competitive Landscape Analysis: An extensive analysis of market share, along with a review of strategic developments.
- Industry Leader Profiling: Insight into leading companies' strategies and their market positioning.
Analyzing the competition is crucial for stakeholders, and the report duly addresses this need with a careful study of industry giants like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Danaher, Mettler-Toledo International, and Bruker.
With the ever-evolving nature of technology and the continuous push for innovation, the analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing market stands at the cusp of transformative change. Be it businesses, researchers, or policy-makers, this report is an indispensable guide for all those seeking to navigate the market's complexities and harness its potential for growth.
Key Highlights of the Analytical Laboratory Instruments Manufacturing Market Report
- In-depth market size estimations and revenue forecasts from 2023 to 2028.
- Evaluation of vital industry segments and their respective market influences.
- Examination of strategic developments and market share analysis of prime competitors.
- Regional growth analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.
- Actionable insights into the sustainability practices within the global market context.
This analysis underpins the fundamental dynamics of the analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing market and forecasts a robust growth trajectory in the years ahead. As industries globally shift towards precision, efficiency, and sustainability, this report signals a roadmap for seizing the market's full potential.
Companies Profiled
- Agilent Technologies
- Ametek
- Avantor
- Bruker
- Danaher
- Hitachi
- Jeol
- Leco
- Malvern Panalytical
- Mettler-Toledo
- Perkinelmer
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Waters Corp.
- Zeiss Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|137
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$60.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$82.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
- Highlights of the Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
- Competition in the Industry
- Regulatory Framework
- Supply Chain Analysis
- R&D and Regulatory Approval
- Raw Materials Procurement
- Manufacturing
- Distribution
- Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Adoption in Chemical and Petrochemical Industries
- High Growth in the Pharma and Biopharma Industry
- Challenges
- High Cost of Components and Instruments
- Lack of Skilled Lab Professionals
- Opportunities
- Technological Advancements: Automation and Robotics Technology Integrated with Lab Equipment
- High Adoption of Precision Medicine
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Current Market Trends
- Miniaturization of Analytical Instruments
- Key Market Trends
- AI Integration
- Nanotechnology in Chromatography
Chapter 6 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by Type
- Elemental Analysis Instruments
- Elemental Analysis in Environmental Testing
- Elemental Analysis in Pharmaceutical & Forensic
- Molecular Analysis Instruments
- Infrared Spectroscopy
- Raman Spectroscopy
- Fluorescence Spectroscopy
- Separation Analysis Instruments
- Other Instruments
Chapter 7 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by End-User Industry
- Life Sciences
- Chemical/Petrochemical and Oil & Gas
- Food Testing
- Water and Wastewater
- Other (Material Science, Environmental Testing, Forensics)
- Environmental Testing
- Material
- Forensic Science
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by Region
Chapter 9 Sustainability in Analytical Laboratory Instruments Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG Performance in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Current Status of ESG in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments
- Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments
- ESG Practices in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments
- Case Study: Thermo Fisher
- Accelerating Research, Innovation, and Equity
- Sustainable Finance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
- M&A Analysis
- Start-up Funding for Analytical Laboratory Instruments
Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence
- Top Companies' Market Shares
- Key Strategies
