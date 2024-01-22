Analytical Laboratory Instruments Manufacturing Market Forecast to Grow to $82.5 billion by 2028: Report Explores Global Trends and Future Outlook 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analytical Laboratory Instruments Manufacturing: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for analytical laboratory instruments was valued at $57.4 billion in 2022. The market is forecast to grow from $60.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% to reach $82.5 billion by the end of 2028.

This data-driven study offers a penetrating insight into the market dynamics for instruments utilized in elemental, separation, and molecular analysis.

Spanning a diverse array of end-user industries, the report delves deeply into sectors such as life science, chemical/petrochemical, oil & gas, food testing, and others—including environmental testing, materials science, and forensic investigations. This report comes at a critical juncture, as industries across the globe are seeking more rigorous quality control, environmental testing, and research outcomes.

With a methodical approach to key financial metrics, the report presents market estimations in terms of value, laying a solid groundwork with data from 2022 and extending the horizon with forecasts through to 2028. A segmented analysis ensures stakeholders can pinpoint specific market trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Geographical Expansion and Innovation Growth Areas Uncovered

Understanding regional market sentiments is key to strategic business planning, and this report maps the terrain meticulously. It navigates through the market landscapes of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW), providing elucidated assessments of predominant trends and potential growth pockets. Important countries within these regions are highlighted to illuminate specific market trajectories.

Corporate Sustainability Takes Center Stage in Analytical Instruments Sector

Sustainability in laboratory instrument manufacturing is increasingly under the spotlight.

A unique aspect of this report is the incorporation of an ESG parameters analysis.

Stakeholders can assess how companies are calibrating their operations with environmental, social, and governance benchmarks on a global scale.

Markedly, this report is not just a data repository. It is a strategic blueprint, enriched with:

Analyzing the competition is crucial for stakeholders, and the report duly addresses this need with a careful study of industry giants like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Danaher, Mettler-Toledo International, and Bruker.

With the ever-evolving nature of technology and the continuous push for innovation, the analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing market stands at the cusp of transformative change. Be it businesses, researchers, or policy-makers, this report is an indispensable guide for all those seeking to navigate the market's complexities and harness its potential for growth.

Key Highlights of the Analytical Laboratory Instruments Manufacturing Market Report

In-depth market size estimations and revenue forecasts from 2023 to 2028.

Evaluation of vital industry segments and their respective market influences.

Examination of strategic developments and market share analysis of prime competitors.

Regional growth analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Actionable insights into the sustainability practices within the global market context.

This analysis underpins the fundamental dynamics of the analytical laboratory instruments manufacturing market and forecasts a robust growth trajectory in the years ahead. As industries globally shift towards precision, efficiency, and sustainability, this report signals a roadmap for seizing the market's full potential.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $60.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $82.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Highlights of the Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

Chapter 3 Market Overview

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Competition in the Industry

Regulatory Framework

Supply Chain Analysis

R&D and Regulatory Approval

Raw Materials Procurement

Manufacturing

Distribution

Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Adoption in Chemical and Petrochemical Industries High Growth in the Pharma and Biopharma Industry

Challenges High Cost of Components and Instruments Lack of Skilled Lab Professionals

Opportunities Technological Advancements: Automation and Robotics Technology Integrated with Lab Equipment High Adoption of Precision Medicine



Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Current Market Trends

Miniaturization of Analytical Instruments

Key Market Trends

AI Integration

Nanotechnology in Chromatography

Chapter 6 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by Type

Elemental Analysis Instruments

Elemental Analysis in Environmental Testing

Elemental Analysis in Pharmaceutical & Forensic

Molecular Analysis Instruments

Infrared Spectroscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Separation Analysis Instruments

Other Instruments

Chapter 7 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by End-User Industry

Life Sciences

Chemical/Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

Food Testing

Water and Wastewater

Other (Material Science, Environmental Testing, Forensics)

Environmental Testing

Material

Forensic Science

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments by Region

Chapter 9 Sustainability in Analytical Laboratory Instruments Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG Performance in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Current Status of ESG in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

ESG Practices in the Global Market for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

Case Study: Thermo Fisher

Accelerating Research, Innovation, and Equity

Sustainable Finance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

M&A Analysis

Start-up Funding for Analytical Laboratory Instruments

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence

Top Companies' Market Shares

Key Strategies

