2 Day Online Writing Effective Pharma Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Seminar

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOP Synergy 2023 - Writing Effective Standard Operating Procedures Seminar" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) play a pivotal role in shaping the daily routines of pharmaceutical professionals. SOPs are not just documents; they're your commitment to regulatory agencies. Join our seminar to demystify the art of crafting SOP's that strike the perfect balance between detail and clarity. Gain insights into how well-structured SOP's can elevate training and job performance while avoiding the pitfalls of poorly articulated procedures.

At SOP Synergy 2023, we'll equip you with the tools of process excellence and guide you in collaborating effectively with SOP process owners and authors. Learn to harness the synergy between documentation and training, elevating both SOP's and training quality.

Unearth the profound connection between SOP's, training curricula, and employee qualifications. This seminar goes beyond the basics, delving into technical writing, enforcing SOP's according to regulatory requirements and GDP, and SOPs for human error reduction. We'll demonstrate how to seamlessly integrate these critical elements into your training curricula, providing undeniable proof to internal auditors and regulatory bodies that your team is not just competent but excels in their roles.

Join SOP Synergy 2023 now where SOPs are not mere regulations but the backbone of your operational excellence. With four expert presenters leading the way, this seminar is your opportunity to chart a course toward industry-leading compliance, productivity, and success.

Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance Departments

Quality Control Departments

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Manufacturing Departments

Production Departments

Compliance Departments

Engineering Departments

Research and Development Departments

IT Departments

Human Resources Departments

Training and Development Departments

Operations Departments

Technical Services Management and Staff

Documentation Departments

Management - essentially everyone in the organization who is tasked with creating or reviewing procedures

Agenda

Day 1

11.00 AM - 01.00 PM

Relationship Between SOP's and Training Curricula - MICHAEL ESPOSITO

01.30 PM - 03.30 PM

Technical Writing - Rules, Preparation and Process - CHARLES H. PAUL

Day 2

11.00 AM - 01.00 PM

Enforcing SOP's as per Regulatory Requirements and GDP - KELLY THOMAS

01.30 PM - 03.30 PM

Technical Writing - Rules, Preparation and Process - DR. GINETTE COLLAZO



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6bb85

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.