Growth Opportunities for Sustainability and the Circular Economy in the Global Aquaculture Industry, Focus on BioFishency, Atlantium, Skretting & Veolia

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sustainability and the Circular Economy in the Global Aquaculture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on global sustainability and the circular economy in the aquaculture industry analyzes the current and future growth potential of the aquaculture value chain from a sustainability point of view.

There is a growing demand for protein as the population expands, which will continue to rise as urbanization and income levels rise. An environmentally beneficial way to feed and provide the world's population with protein products is through aquaculture. The report estimates that the sustainability and circular economy in the global aquaculture industry was $1.70 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a 9.5% CAGR by 2030.

The rapid growth of the aquaculture market is driven by escalating global demand for seafood, a burgeoning population, and diminishing wild fish stocks. As traditional fishing methods struggle to meet these demands, the aquaculture sector has expanded to bridge the gap. However, this expansion presents ecological challenges, including water pollution, disease outbreaks, and habitat destruction.

The study covers a detailed analysis of the key markets - North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa - and focuses on the following segments: sustainable feed (insects, organic fish feed, plant-based feeds), RAS and other treatment infrastructure (capital investment for water treatment solutions for aquaculture farms), biosolids and resource recovery (value-added processing and resource recovery), and IoT and digital solutions. This research service provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of key sustainable aquaculture solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

6P Framework for the Future of the Sustainability and Circular Economy - More with Less

6P Framework - Policies, Products, and Processes

6P Framework - Platforms, Partnerships, and People

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regulatory Landscape

Aquatic Food Consumption and Its Impact on the Aquaculture Market

Fisheries and Aquaculture Production

RASs

Sustainable Feeds for Aquaculture

Biosolids and Resource Recovery

Digitalization in Aquaculture

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Segment Revenue Forecast by Region



Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainable Feed

Growth Opportunity 2 - Sustainable RAS Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3 - IoT and Cloud-based Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4 - Resource Recovery of Biosolids as Sustainable Feedstocks

Companies to Action

Key Companies in the Sustainability and Circular Economy Value Chain of the Global Aquaculture Industry

BioFishency

Atlantium

Skretting

Veolia

Fish Welfare Initiative (FWI) and FRD Japan

Entofood and Innovafeed

Aquabyte and eFishery

Nutrition Technologies and GEA

Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region

APAC

Europe

MEA

NA

LATAM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enpyan

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.