H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2023

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) ("H World", "we" or "our"), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the fourth quarter ("Q4 2023") and the full year ended December 31, 2023.



Business update

For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in Q4 2023 recovered to 120% of the 2019 level, supported by the sustained recovery in both leisure and business travel demand. Breaking down into each month, our RevPAR in October, November and December 2023 recovered to 120%, 117% and 123% of the 2019 levels, respectively. For the full year of 2023, our RevPAR reached 122% of the 2019 level. While the RevPAR growth in 2023 was primarily driven by ADR, we also experienced continuous recovery in the occupancy rate. With respect to the network expansion, we opened 460 hotels and closed 225 hotels in Q4 2023. We recorded a net increase of 852 hotels to our network in the full year of 2023.

For Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”), RevPAR in Q4 2023 recovered to 111% of the 2019 level, and was marginally above the 2022 level mainly due to a higher ADR base experienced during the FIFA World Cup and the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference in Q4 2022.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q4 2023

Closed (2)

in Q4 2023

Net added

in Q4 2023

As of

December 31,

2023

As of

December 31,

2023

Leased and owned hotels 4 (5 ) (1 ) 607 86,691 Manachised and franchised hotels 456 (220 ) 236 8,656 798,939 Total 460 (225 ) 235 9,263 885,630 (1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q4 2023, we temporarily closed 18 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.





As of December 31, 2023 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,968 1,106 Leased and owned hotels 329 0 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,639 1,106 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 4,295 1,955 Leased and owned hotels 278 9 Manachised and franchised hotels 4,017 1,946 Total 9,263 3,061





Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition For the quarter ended December 31, September 30, December 31, yoy 2022 2023 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 279 406 356 27.7 % Manachised and franchised hotels 236 314 276 17.1 % Blended 240 324 284 18.3 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 63.1 % 87.8 % 83.7 % +20.6 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 66.6 % 85.7 % 80.1 % +13.5 p.p. Blended 66.2 % 85.9 % 80.5 % +14.3 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 176 356 298 69.4 % Manachised and franchised hotels 157 269 221 40.9 % Blended 159 278 229 43.8 %





For the quarter ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2019 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 277 356 28.4 % Manachised and franchised hotels 223 276 24.1 % Blended 232 284 22.5 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 84.7 % 83.7 % -1.1 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 81.6 % 80.1 % -1.5 p.p. Blended 82.2 % 80.5 % -1.7 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 235 298 26.8 % Manachised and franchised hotels 182 221 21.8 % Blended 191 229 20.0 %





Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2022 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 272 372 36.9 % Manachised and franchised hotels 231 290 25.3 % Blended 236 299 26.6 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 63.9 % 82.8 % +18.9 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 67.1 % 80.8 % +13.8 p.p. Blended 66.7 % 81.1 % +14.4 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 174 308 77.4 % Manachised and franchised hotels 155 234 51.0 % Blended 157 242 53.9 %





For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2019 2023 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 276 372 34.5 % Manachised and franchised hotels 224 290 29.1 % Blended 234 299 27.4 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 87.0 % 82.8 % -4.1 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 83.8 % 80.8 % -2.9 p.p. Blended 84.4 % 81.1 % -3.3 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 240 308 28.1 % Manachised and franchised hotels 188 234 24.6 % Blended 198 242 22.4 %





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,



For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,641 3,641 129 173 34.5 % 184 212 14.9 % 69.8 % 81.7 % +11.9 Leased and owned hotels 318 318 134 209 56.6 % 200 248 24.1 % 66.8 % 84.3 % +17.5 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,323 3,323 128 168 31.3 % 182 206 13.3 % 70.2 % 81.3 % +11.1 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 2,898 2,898 197 283 44.2 % 302 351 16.0 % 65.0 % 80.8 % +15.8 Leased and owned hotels 250 250 223 370 66.0 % 364 445 22.2 % 61.3 % 83.2 % +22.0 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,648 2,648 193 271 40.5 % 294 337 14.4 % 65.5 % 80.5 % +14.9 Total 6,539 6,539 164 230 40.8 % 243 283 16.7 % 67.3 % 81.2 % +13.9





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

December 31,



For the year yoy For the year yoy For the year yoy ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change ended

December 31, change 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 (p.p.) Economy hotels 3,641 3,641 129 186 44.4 % 180 225 25.1 % 71.5 % 82.5 % +11.0 Leased and owned hotels 318 318 135 225 65.9 % 196 266 36.0 % 69.2 % 84.3 % +15.2 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,323 3,323 128 180 41.0 % 178 219 23.2 % 71.8 % 82.2 % +10.4 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 2,898 2,898 198 301 51.9 % 304 369 21.7 % 65.2 % 81.4 % +16.2 Leased and owned hotels 250 250 219 381 74.0 % 365 465 27.5 % 60.1 % 82.0 % +21.9 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,648 2,648 195 288 48.0 % 295 354 20.1 % 66.0 % 81.3 % +15.3 Total 6,539 6,539 163 244 49.4 % 239 298 24.6 % 68.3 % 81.9 % +13.6

Operating Results: Legacy-DH (3)

Number of hotels Number of

rooms Unopened hotels

in pipeline Opened

in Q4 2023

Closed

in Q4 2023

Net added

in Q4 2023

As of

December

31, 2023(4)









As of

December

31,2023









As of

December

31,2023



Leased hotels 2 - 2 84 16,303 21 Manachised and franchised hotels - - - 47 10,511 16 Total 2 - 2 131 26,814 37 (3) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(4) As of December 31, 2023, a total of 2 hotels were temporarily closed due to repair work.





For the quarter ended December 31, September 30, December 31, yoy 2022 2023 2023 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 114 113 118 3.1 % Manachised and franchised hotels 134 116 111 -17.3 % Blended 122 114 115 -5.9 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 60.0 % 71.4 % 64.7 % +4.7 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 58.3 % 65.5 % 62.6 % +4.3 p.p. Blended 59.3 % 69.0 % 63.8 % +4.5 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 68 81 76 11.2 % Manachised and franchised hotels 78 76 69 -11.2 % Blended 72 79 73 1.3 %





For full year ended December 31, December 31, yoy 2022 2023 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased and owned hotels 110 115 4.6 % Manachised and franchised hotels 113 110 -3.2 % Blended 111 113 1.4 % Occupancy Rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 56.0 % 64.7 % +8.7 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 56.4 % 61.6 % +5.1 p.p. Blended 56.2 % 63.4 % +7.2 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased and owned hotels 61 74 20.9 % Manachised and franchised hotels 64 67 5.6 % Blended 62 71 14.5 %

Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of December 31, 2023 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,984 407,657 1,121 HanTing Hotel 3,598 317,647 731 Hi Inn 471 24,431 180 Ni Hao Hotel 269 20,009 177 Elan Hotel 404 21,012 1 Ibis Hotel 226 22,659 17 Zleep Hotels 16 1,899 15 Midscale hotels 3,543 379,614 1,503 Ibis Styles Hotel 105 10,607 24 Starway Hotel 670 55,786 228 JI Hotel 2,116 244,175 936 Orange Hotel 652 69,046 315 Upper midscale hotels 704 98,508 397 Crystal Orange Hotel 183 23,664 119 CitiGO Hotel 35 5,308 4 Manxin Hotel 137 12,678 69 Madison Hotel 90 11,704 64 Mercure Hotel 164 25,803 58 Novotel Hotel 23 5,763 17 IntercityHotel(5) 63 12,219 64 MAXX(6) 9 1,369 2 Upscale hotels 137 21,046 69 Jaz in the City 3 587 1 Joya Hotel 7 1,234 - Blossom House 63 2,791 56 Grand Mercure Hotel 10 2,039 2 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(7) 54 14,395 10 Luxury hotels 16 2,360 2 Steigenberger Icon(8) 9 1,847 2 Song Hotels 7 513 - Others 10 3,259 6 Other hotels(9) 10 3,259 6 Total 9,394 912,444 3,098

(5) As of December 31, 2023, 9 operational hotels and 53 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.

(6) As of December 31, 2023, 4 operational hotels and 2 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.

(7) As of December 31, 2023, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.

(8) As of December 31, 2023, 3 operational hotels and 1 pipeline hotel of Steigenberger Icon were in China.

(9) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).



About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of December 31, 2023, H World operated 9,394 hotels with 912,444 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of December 31, 2023, H World operates 11 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 89 percent under manachise and franchise model.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

