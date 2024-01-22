Marine Peptide Market Expected to Surpass $0.50 Billion by 2030, Reveals Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for marine peptides is expected to grow steadily at a rate of 6.7%, reaching US$0.31 billion in 2023 to US$0.50 billion by the end of 2030.



The marine peptides market is a rapidly growing industry that is focused on the extraction and use of peptides from marine organisms. Marine peptides are short chains of amino acids that have a wide range of potential health benefits. They can be found in a variety of marine organisms, including fish, shellfish, algae, and bacteria.

These marine peptides have been proven to be really good for your skin and the products we use on our skin. They can make your skin more elastic, help with making collagen, and keep your skin moisturized. This leads to your skin healing and looking younger. When making things like cosmetics, moisturizers, serums, and anti-wrinkle creams, people often use marine peptides from algae, fish collagen, or other things from the sea.

Marine peptides aren't just used for skincare stuff. They're also used in making foods that are good for you, medicines, cosmetics, and other biotechnological products, along with nutritional supplements. Because of all these different uses, the demand for marine peptides is going up. People are realizing how useful they can be in many different things.

Scientists are doing more and more research on marine peptides. This research is helping us understand how they work and what benefits they can bring. As the research continues, we're finding new and exciting ways to use marine peptides in different industries. This is creating lots of chances for new and innovative ideas.

Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33748



Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$0.31 Bn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$0.50 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.7% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 189 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, End-use Applications, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Amicogen Inc.

Cargill Inc.

China Peptides

Darling Ingredients

Gelita AG

Lapi Gelatine

Nippi Collagen

Nitta Gelatin

PB Gelatins or PB Leiner

Marine Peptides Sales Analysis from 2018-2022 Vs Anticipated Demand Projection for 2023-2030



Our research reveals that from 2018 to 2022, the global sales of marine peptides grew by an average of 2.4% each year. By the end of 2022, the total value of global demand for marine peptides had reached nearly US$245.6 million.

Marine peptides, which are natural bioactive substances found in marine life, align with the global trend towards organic products. They are also used in nutraceuticals as immune boosters, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory agents, making them a key ingredient in pharmaceuticals. Despite challenges faced by many industries during the pandemic, the marine peptides market remained resilient and is expected to thrive in the future.

The pharmaceutical applications of marine peptides have shown promising results, with ongoing research exploring their antibacterial, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, and other medicinal properties. The pharmaceutical industry's interest in marine peptides is shaping the market for these substances.

The primary driver of the marine peptides market is the cosmetics and skincare sector. Their potential to provide anti-aging, moisturizing, and skin-enhancing benefits makes them popular ingredients in skincare and haircare products. The increasing consumer demand for new and effective natural ingredients has led to the incorporation of marine peptides in cosmetic products.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/marine-peptide-market.asp

Market Dynamics:



Market Growth Factors

Rising Popularity in Cosmetics:

The growth and use of marine peptide products are driven by the increasing preference for non-invasive cosmetic procedures. Marine peptides, in particular, are gaining attention as excellent functional ingredients in cosmetics due to attributes like UV protection, anti-aging, and superior moisturizing. The shift towards nutrition supplements and dermal fillers instead of invasive cosmetic surgeries further supports the adoption of marine peptides. These substances act as a protective barrier, preventing microbial penetration and retaining moisture and heat in damaged tissue. The demand for non-invasive collagen-based products is also fueled by these benefits, making marine peptides stand out in the aesthetic treatments sector.

Market Challenges

High Production Expenses in Extraction:

Sophisticated extraction techniques needed for superior marine peptides can lead to increased production costs. The use of expensive machinery, precise procedures, and specialized knowledge raises operational expenses. Balancing financial constraints while investing in advanced extraction methods poses a challenge for businesses. Ensuring the scalability of sustainable practices adds to financial difficulties. Sustainable sourcing requires careful management of maritime resources to avoid overexploitation and maintain ecological balance. The financial challenges associated with extraction and eco-friendly methods may impact profit margins, affecting the overall affordability and market acceptance of marine peptide products.

Growing Allergies from Marine Sourcing:

Potential allergies related to marine sourcing, particularly from fish or shellfish, can affect the market's growth. Consumers with seafood allergies may avoid marine peptide products, limiting the consumer base and impacting market acceptance. Allergic responses, ranging from mild to severe, could further narrow the target demographic. Concerns about the source or processing methods may lead consumers to be cautious about using marine peptide products.

Market Opportunities

Increased Demand in Nutraceutical Sector:

The rising demand for health-related products and dietary supplements is boosting the use of functional foods, including marine peptides. Consumers, aiming to combat age-related illnesses, are turning to nutraceutical products rich in calcium, vitamins, and protein. The emphasis on a healthy lifestyle, supported by healthcare professionals and dietitians, is driving consumers towards foods and beverages containing marine peptides. Government initiatives and rising health consciousness are contributing to the global growth of the marine peptides market.

Market Segmentation Highlights:

High Demand for Fish Peptides:

Fish peptides are anticipated to lead the market, projected to reach US$ 245.2 million in 2030 with a 42.7% market share. Known for improving cardiovascular health, their popularity is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes.

Marine Peptides in Animal Feed:

The marine peptide animal feed segment is set to grow at a 5.2% CAGR, reaching US$ 97.2 million in 2030. Marine peptides enhance feed efficiency, supporting value-added feed products and differentiation. Their use in aqua feed contributes to sustainable growth in farmed fish, aligning with the booming aquaculture industry.

Rising Demand for Sponge Peptides:

Sponge peptides, with a projected 4.5% CAGR, are expected to reach US$ 76.3 million by 2030. Their bioactive qualities, including antibacterial and anticancer properties, make them sought-after in biomedical and pharmaceutical research for drug development and therapeutic uses.

Regional Insights:



North America is expected to maintain its top position in the marine peptide market. The market's growth in North America is fueled by an increasing number of people opting for generic medications, concerns related to bone health, a rising demand for health supplements, and heightened awareness of organic beverages. The US, in particular, is witnessing a surge in research and development, a rise in key players, and the introduction of innovative products. The use of marine peptides in medical applications is on the rise in response to the growing demand for pharmaceutical solutions. Additionally, international companies are partnering with local players to strengthen the market, attracted by the region's favorable marine peptide pricing and demand.

The South Asia & Oceania marine peptide market is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. Rising awareness of maintaining healthy and radiant skin is driving the demand for marine peptides in this region. Healthcare producers are actively developing advanced solutions to enhance hair and skin purity, contributing to the growth of the marine peptides market. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for marine peptides in the animal nutrition and agricultural sectors in South Asia & Oceania. The nutritional value and health benefits of fish are driving the industry's growth in Asian countries. The use of marine peptides improves crop performance in agriculture and supports effective plant growth during droughts. These factors contribute to the expanding market size of the South Asia & Oceania region.

Understanding Business Competition and Strategies:

In the global market, major players like Amicogen Inc., Nippi Collagen, Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients, Gelita AG, and others hold significant positions, securing the largest market share. These companies aim to expand by creating high-nutrition products with new and appealing flavors. Through substantial investments in research and development (R&D), these key suppliers have successfully expanded their market portfolios by millions of dollars. Marketing companies adopt various strategies, including agreements, partnerships, product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, to grow their market presence.

Recent Key Developments:

New Product Launch

In January 2021, Rousselot Company launched a new collagen peptide ingredient derived from marine sources, called Peptan Marine. This innovative product is designed to enhance skincare and pharmaceutical products. The introduction of Peptan Marine can strengthen end users' market positions, providing a premium and sustainably produced marine peptide supplement.

Market Impact:

This new product launch is expected to have a significant impact on the marine peptide market. Peptan Marine addresses the growing demand for premium and sustainable ingredients in beauty products and medications. The introduction of Peptan Marine may enhance Rousselot's competitiveness in the market and potentially shift consumer preferences towards peptides sourced from marine life.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the contributing factors to the market's growth trends? What is the current market size, and how is it expected to change in the upcoming years? What are the key elements exerting influence on the market? How is the Marine Peptide market segmented, considering types, applications, fuels, or other relevant factors? Who are the major participants in the Marine Peptide market? What strategies are these players employing to establish a competitive edge? What factors are propelling the expansion of the Marine Peptide market? Which regions are anticipated to witness notable growth, and what are the driving factors behind it? What recent technological advancements are impacting the Marine Peptide industry?





About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com