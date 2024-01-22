Desiccant Air Breathers Market Size To Reach USD 1,400.2 Million By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Desiccant Air Breather Market size was valued at USD 732.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,400.2 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Desiccant air breathers are essential components for several industries that ensure smooth machinery functioning by absorbing moisture and contaminants from the air.

The market players offer several types of breathers, which can be distinguished based on water capacity and silica content. The silica content of desiccant air breathers plays a significant role in determining their capacity utilization, making it essential to choose the right breather type for each application. The silica-based breathers are used in industrial equipment such as gearboxes, hydraulic systems, and storage tanks to prevent the entry of moisture and dust, which can lead to contamination and cause damage to the various critical parts of the equipment.

Key industrial products where desiccant breathers find applications include portable generators and temporary equipment, such as HVAC and water filtration, used in construction sites or other outdoor events. Controlling the entry of moisture and contaminants in this equipment enables optimal performance and improves its longevity. Other applications include the storage of electronic components, documents, and pharmaceuticals.

Segmentation Overview:

The global desiccant air breathers market has been segmented into silica content, water capacity, working environment, application, end-use, and region. The desiccant air breather market is segmented based on silica content with further segmentation, including <0.5 lbs, 0.5 to 1.5 lbs, 1.5 to 2.5 lbs, 2.5 to 3.5 lbs, and> 3.5 lbs. These breathers are categorized by the quantity of silica content they contain, which ranges from less than 0.5 lbs to over 3.5 lbs.

Desiccant Air Breathers Market Report Highlights:

The global desiccant air breathers market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2032.

The growing use of desiccant air breathers in several industries will remain pivotal for industry growth in the forthcoming years.

Due to increasing projects in automotive manufacturing and energy sectors, North America is a major market. Growing awareness of preventive maintenance coupled with the increasing adoption of automated facilities is expected to drive demand for silica gel breathers in the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the desiccant air breathers market report include Bosch Rexroth, Des-Case Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Hy-Pro, Eaton Corporation, Drytech Inc., AGM Container Controls, Cummins Filtration, HYDAC Technology GmbH, and Pall Corporation.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- AGM Container Controls, Inc. has focused on improving the durability and reliability of its desiccant air breathers and patented Zero Leak Breather that prevents any leakage of contaminants into the equipment.

- HYDAC Technology GmbH, has invested in new technologies to develop highly efficient and eco-friendly desiccant air breathers.

Desiccant Air Breathers Market Segmentation:

By Silica Content: < 0.5 lbs, 0.5 to 1.5 lbs, 1.5 to 2.5 lbs, 2.5 to 3.5 lbs, > 3.5 lbs

By Water Capacity: < 1 fl oz., 1 to 5 fl oz., 5 to 10 fl oz., 10 to 15 fl oz., 15 to 20 fl oz., > 20 fl oz.

By Working Environment: Disposable Stationary, Limited Space, High Humidity, Extreme Environment, High Vibration, Heavy Duty, Caustic Fumes

By Application: Gearboxes, Hydraulic Fluid Reservoirs, Bulk Storage Tanks, Oil Drums, Oil Filled Transformers, Other Fluid Reservoirs

By End-use: Wash Down Areas, Pulp & Paper Processing, Timber Processing, Windmills & Wind Power Generation, Construction & Mining Equipment, Mineral and Metal Processing, Agriculture & Forestry Equipment, Industrial & Manufacturing

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

