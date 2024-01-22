Orthopedic Implants Market Size to Worth USD 61 Million by 2030| According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The projected rise in the number of patients in need of orthopedic implant surgery is anticipated to propel the global orthopedic implants market in the coming years. This surge in demand is attributed to an increase in the prevalence of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, as well as the growing elderly population, which are key factors driving the need for orthopedic devices.



The global orthopedic implants market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% and thereby increase from a value of US$43.1 Bn in 2023, to US$61 Bn by the end of 2030.Orthopedic implants are fabricated using a range of materials, including metal alloys, ceramics, and polymers. Among these materials, metal alloys like titanium are the most commonly employed for constructing orthopedic implants due to their favorable properties and suitability for medical applications.

Orthopedic implants, also known as orthopedic prostheses, are specialized medical devices designed to replace missing or damaged joints or bones and provide support to weakened or injured skeletal structures. These implants serve various purposes, such as enhancing mobility, enabling weight-bearing activities, or reinforcing joints and bones to alleviate pain and improve functionality. Surgeons may recommend orthopedic implants for patients with joint or bone issues resulting from damage, deformities, or other medical conditions.

The orthopedic implants market encompasses the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical devices surgically implanted to repair or enhance skeletal structures, including bones and joints. These implants play a pivotal role in addressing musculoskeletal disorders, improving patients' mobility, and enhancing their overall quality of life. Examples include joint replacements, spinal implants, and trauma fixation devices. A substantial increase in demand for orthopedic implants has been driven by the global aging population and the growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders.

Technological advancements, such as bioresorbable implants and 3D printing, contribute significantly to market growth. Additionally, heightened awareness and a rise in sports-related injuries further contribute to the market's upward trajectory. Several key factors are fueling the growth of the orthopedic implants market. Foremost is the aging population, particularly in developed nations, leading to an increased incidence of conditions like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, necessitating orthopedic interventions.

Furthermore, technological innovations play a critical role in enhancing implant effectiveness and durability, thereby driving adoption rates. The rise of minimally invasive surgical procedures, reducing recovery times and improving patient acceptance, also benefits the market. Additionally, proactive healthcare approaches and increased healthcare expenditures, especially in emerging economies, are propelling the orthopedic implant market's expansion.

Orthopedic Implants Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Swift Technological Advancements

A crucial driving force behind the global orthopedic implants market is the rapid progress in technology. Remarkable advancements in materials, manufacturing methods, and design have ushered in a transformative era in orthopedic implants, prioritizing patient outcomes, durability, and precision. This disruptive influence not only addresses existing challenges but also introduces innovative avenues for patient care and treatment strategies.

The integration of advanced materials has significantly reshaped orthopedic implants in recent years. Biocompatible materials have replaced traditional ones, such as metal alloys, in the form of ceramics and high-performance polymers. These materials not only mimic the mechanical properties of natural bone but also exhibit enhanced longevity and a reduced risk of adverse reactions within the body.

Moreover, the advent of 3D printing technology has initiated a revolution in customization, allowing implants to be tailored precisely to match each patient's unique anatomical characteristics. Embracing a personalized approach during implant placement not only improves functionality and fit but also accelerates recovery and minimizes postoperative complications.

Restraints:

High Costs Associated with Advanced Medical Devices

One of the significant economic challenges constraining the worldwide orthopedic implants market is the substantial cost associated with these advanced medical devices. While technological progress has undoubtedly improved the efficacy and durability of orthopedic implants, the corresponding financial burdens pose a significant barrier to their accessibility and adoption, particularly in developing nations. The utilization of cutting-edge materials and manufacturing processes, coupled with the intricate nature of orthopedic implants, contributes to their elevated production expenses. Often, these costs are shifted to healthcare providers and, ultimately, to patients.

Significant Global Market Advancements

In April 2022, Orthopedic Implant Company received FDA clearance and subsequently launched the industry's inaugural high-value dorsal spanning plate. • In March 2022, Evonik introduced VESTAKEEP iC4800 3DF, a novel 3D printable biomaterial aimed at enhancing osteoconductive PEEK filament to improve bone-to-implant fusion. • In December 2021, Health Canada granted approval for the Specific 3D mandibular plate, marking its inaugural domestically developed 3D printed implant.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

The global orthopedic implants market is currently experiencing substantial growth, driven by a combination of critical factors that shape a dynamic and evolving industry landscape. One primary driver is the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, especially among the elderly population. As the global demographic ages, conditions like osteoarthritis and fractures are becoming more prevalent, necessitating orthopedic interventions such as joint replacements and trauma implants. This demographic shift generates a sustained demand for orthopedic implants, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Technological advancements also play a pivotal role in shaping the market's trajectory. The integration of cutting-edge materials, smart technologies, and 3D printing is enhancing the performance, durability, and adaptability of orthopedic implants. This not only addresses current challenges but also opens up new frontiers in healthcare provision. With increased access to information, consumers are becoming more discerning about the quality and outcomes of orthopedic implants, reshaping the relationship between manufacturers and consumers. To build and maintain trust, manufacturers are placing a stronger emphasis on transparency, effectiveness, and patient satisfaction, fostering a more patient-centric approach within the industry.

Collaborations and partnerships within the healthcare ecosystem are pivotal factors influencing the orthopedic implants market's trajectory. Manufacturers are increasingly collaborating with regulatory bodies, healthcare providers, and research institutions to drive innovation, navigate complex regulatory landscapes, and seamlessly integrate advanced technologies into clinical practice. This collaborative approach accelerates the translation of research findings into practical solutions, shaping the future of the market.

Another noteworthy trend is the growing preference for ambulatory and minimally invasive procedures. Patients and healthcare providers alike favor minimally invasive surgeries and shorter recovery times, driven by technological advancements. This shift aligns with broader healthcare trends prioritizing resource efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and quicker patient recovery. In response, orthopedic implant manufacturers are focusing on developing devices compatible with minimally invasive procedures.

On the supply side, the orthopedic implants industry is characterized by a handful of dominant market leaders exerting significant influence. Prominent companies like Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. have a robust global presence and offer a diverse range of products. The United States stands out as a key market for orthopedic implants due to its advanced healthcare system and a high incidence of orthopedic conditions. European nations like Germany and the UK also play a substantial role in market utilization, driven by well-developed healthcare systems and aging populations.

These market leaders actively shape the industry through innovative solutions and strategic initiatives. They allocate substantial resources to research and development, leveraging advanced materials and technologies to drive ongoing innovation. For example, Johnson & Johnson's focus on digital surgery platforms is revolutionizing orthopedic interventions, while Stryker Corporation's emphasis on robotics is enhancing precision and efficiency in orthopedic surgery. Zimmer Biomet's commitment to patient-specific implants and personalized medicine is redefining customization in the field.

Additionally, these companies solidify their market positions through collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. This competitive landscape fosters advancements and sets standards for technological excellence and patient-centered care in the orthopedic implants market.

Key Players :

The orthopedic implants sector is characterized by consolidation, with a limited number of major firms dominating the landscape. These leading players employ strategies such as expanding their product portfolios and engaging in mergers and acquisitions. Some of the prominent companies operating in the global industry include Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Orthopedic Implant Company, Smith & Nephew, Evonik, Medtronic Spinal, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Globus Medical, KYOCERA Medical Technologies, Inc., Health Canada, Teijin Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd., and HCM Orthocare Pvt. Ltd.

Regional Analysis

Regional Overview In 2021, North America emerged as the dominant force in the global orthopedic implants market. The region is poised for robust growth at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2031, primarily attributed to the escalating demand for cutting-edge orthopedic implants and advanced orthopedic procedures. According to data from the Canadian Joint Replacement Registry (CJRR), hip and knee replacements rank as the second and third most common surgeries in Canada, with over 123,000 surgeries conducted annually. Notably, the year 2020-2021 witnessed around 110,000 joint replacements, with over 7,300 performed in day clinics, marking a fourfold increase compared to the preceding year.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid growth from 2022 to 2031, driven by a surge in orthopedic ailments and an improving economic landscape in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. This economic progress has resulted in higher per capita healthcare expenditures. According to projections by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, over 50% of all osteoporotic hip fractures are expected to occur in Asia by 2050. Alarmingly, osteoporosis remains significantly underdiagnosed and undertreated in Asia, even among highly susceptible patients who have experienced fractures. Particularly in countries like China and India, where a substantial portion of the population resides in rural areas, access to diagnosis and treatment is comparatively limited in rural regions compared to urban counterparts. This suggests that the tr

