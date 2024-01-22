|Series
|RIKV 24 0320
|RIKV 24 0619
|Settlement Date
|01/24/2024
|01/24/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|17,015
|28,080
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.544
|/
|9.498
|96.190
|/
|9.700
|Total Number of Bids Received
|17
|25
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|44,015
|30,080
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|9
|22
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|9
|22
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.544
|/
|9.498
|96.190
|/
|9.700
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.576
|/
|9.287
|96.345
|/
|9.291
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.544
|/
|9.498
|96.190
|/
|9.700
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.551
|/
|9.452
|96.232
|/
|9.589
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.576
|/
|9.287
|96.345
|/
|9.291
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.500
|/
|9.790
|96.118
|/
|9.891
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.539
|/
|9.531
|96.227
|/
|9.602
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.59
|1.07
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0320 - RIKV 24 0619
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management