Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0320 - RIKV 24 0619

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 24 0320RIKV 24 0619
Settlement Date 01/24/202401/24/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 17,01528,080
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.544/9.49896.190/9.700
Total Number of Bids Received 1725
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 44,01530,080
Total Number of Successful Bids 922
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 922
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.544/9.49896.190/9.700
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.576/9.28796.345/9.291
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.544/9.49896.190/9.700
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.551/9.45296.232/9.589
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.576/9.28796.345/9.291
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.500/9.79096.118/9.891
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.539/9.53196.227/9.602
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.591.07