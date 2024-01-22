Skin-booster Beverages Market Skyrocketing at 10% CAGR to Surpass US$ 2.75 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rockville , Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Skin-booster Beverages Market is moving towards a CAGR of 10% to hit a US value of $2.75 Bn during the forecast period (2023 – 2033).

Skin-Booster Beverages are drinks with special ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid to boost skin health from within. They provide a convenient way to nourish the skin internally, complementing external skincare routines. Unlike creams, these beverages work holistically, supporting hydration and collagen production. Their bioavailability may enhance ingredient absorption, and the focus on hydration contributes to a healthier, more radiant complexion. With easy integration into daily routines, skin-booster beverages offer a simple and enjoyable approach to long-term skin health.

Key Segments of Skin-booster Beverages Market Research Report

By Form By Ingredient By Packaging By Distribution Channel By Application Natural Beverages

Artificial Beverages Vitamins & Minerals

Protein & Peptides

Collagen & Carotenoids

Antioxidants

Co-enzymes

Other Ingredients Bottles

Cans

Sachets or Packets

Other Packages Beauty Specialty Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Hypermarkets or Supermarkets

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels Anti-aging

Detoxification

Radiance

Vitality

Other Applications



The Skin-Booster Beverages Market is advancing because of increased consumer preference for beauty-from-within products and the demand for beverages with cosmeceutical formulations, including ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid. This reflects a rising interest in skincare-focused functional beverages.

The formulation of drinks that not only offer skincare benefits but also boast a palatable taste is a difficulty in this market. While there is a growing demand for functional beverages that contribute to skin health, consumers often prioritize a sensory experience. Moreover, ensuring a consistent and reliable supply of cosmeceutical ingredients is tough.

Key Takeaways:

The United States market accounted for approximately 25% of the global demand for skin booster beverages. The U.S. market exhibits significant growth potential in the sales of these beverages because of changing lifestyles and heightened expenditures on beauty products.

With the increasing adoption of skin booster beverages among various end-users, including young & older individuals, and restaurants, Europe holds a large portion of the global market. In the projected period, countries such as France, Italy, and Spain are expected to be major contributors to the European market.

The collagen ingredient segment is gaining increased popularity and a greater market share due to its benefits for both facial and body health. The inclusion of collagen and hyaluronic acid in skin-booster beverages is expected to enhance skin suppleness and contribute to anti-aging benefits.

Increasing consumer demand for beauty-from-within products, a growing interest in cosmeceutical formulations featuring ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid, and an enhanced focus on holistic skincare approaches that emphasize internal nourishment are key factors contributing to the market expansion - Says Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

In this competitive market, businesses are introducing new beverages to diversify their product lines and boost brand visibility. Key players include Juice Generation, Groupon Inc., Asterism Healthcare Plus Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Bella Berry, and Vital Proteins LLC.

In November 2023, Hunter and Gather introduced two varieties of Collagen Creamer: Vanilla and Cacao, both crafted from 100% natural ingredients and featuring premium-quality, Grass Fed, EU-sourced bovine collagen peptides.

Winning strategies

In the skin booster beverages industry, companies are investing in rigorous clinical testing to validate their skincare claims. By providing scientific evidence, these companies differentiate their products and earn consumer trust in a market where skepticism is common.

Blurring the lines between traditional beverages and functional skincare products, key players in the market are introducing hybrid beverages that offer both hydration and targeted skin benefits, creating a unique niche in the market.

In the market, major players should focus on specific groups like different age ranges or genders. This allows companies to tailor both their marketing messages and product formulations to meet the distinct skincare needs of these consumer groups.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 2.75 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 10% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 60 Tables No. of Figures 180 Figures



Prospective Growth in Skin-Booster Beverages Market: United States and Europe

The United States presents a promising avenue for the sales growth of skin-booster beverages, driven by changing lifestyles and increased expenditure on beauty products. According to a prior survey report by Fact.MR, the U.S. accounted for approximately 25% of the global demand for skin-booster beverages.

While the U.S. market for skin boosters is considered saturated, there are still moderate growth prospects, especially with potential demand from Latin American countries. This dynamic could sustain the market's profitability in the short term.

In Europe, the skin-booster beverage market holds a significant share, fueled by increasing adoption across diverse consumer groups such as youth, older individuals, and the restaurant sector. Notably, the United Kingdom has witnessed rapid growth compared to other European nations, with German producers leading the market in terms of production and sales.

Countries like France, Italy, and Spain are poised to become major contributors to the European market during the forecast years. The influx of numerous players in the food and beverage industry, particularly in the conventional and functional food segment, is anticipated to fortify the market further.

About Us:

