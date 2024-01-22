Power Solutions International (PSI) Showcases Engines at PowerGen Trade Show

WOOD DALE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company” or “PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, is excited to announce its participation in PowerGen International, taking place from January 23 to January 25 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.



The event brings together industry professionals, experts and innovators to explore the latest advancements in power generation technologies. PSI is proud to be a part of the event, showcasing its 20-liter and 2.4-liter Turbo engines in Booth 2544. The engines are part of PSI’s Power Systems line, known in the industry for their exceptional performance, reliability and efficiency.

Event Details:

Date: January 23-25, 2024

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans

Booth: 2544

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit www.psiengines.com .

