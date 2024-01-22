Dorman rolls into 2024 with more than 300 new products, including more aftermarket exclusives and Dorman® OE FIX™ innovations

COLMAR, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) hasn’t lost any momentum from a successful 2023 that featured more than 3,000 new product launches, and is announcing 325 new motor vehicle parts to start the new year. These January 2024 releases represent millions of new sales opportunities for automotive parts distributors, retailers, and repair shops and reinforce Dorman’s position as a leading aftermarket provider of comprehensive powertrain repair solutions.



This month’s new releases include an innovative Dorman® OE FIX™ transmission oil cooler bypass valve, with coverage for approximately 1.5 million select Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac SUVs and pickup trucks. On certain models, when the transmission overheats, doesn't generate sufficient heat, or leaks fluid, it can be due to corrosion, clogging, and wax motor failure of the original equipment valve. The Dorman OE FIX valve is designed to help optimize cooler and transmission performance and provide a more permanent repair. Machined from solid aluminum billet, it also features an additional access port to make routine service more convenient.

Dorman is also adding hundreds of new direct replacement parts and assemblies engineered and manufactured to match or improve upon the performance of the original equipment offerings. Some new and notable aftermarket-exclusive product releases for January 2024 include:

Three time-saving exhaust manifold hardware and gasket repair kits offering a combined 17 million repair opportunities across seven domestic and imported vehicle brands.

A convenient set of 4 VVT sprocket bolts required for a complete camshaft phaser repair on 3+ million select Ford and Lincoln vehicles, offering a frustration-free alternative to purchasing single bolts from the dealership.

A windshield wiper motor and transmission assembly designed to match the fit and function of the original equipment assembly on 1.6+ million aging Ford and Mercury vehicles. This latest addition expands Dorman’s comprehensive line of complete wiper system assemblies that can reduce labor time and help ensure a complete repair.



These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month, which include replacement components and assemblies for passenger and commercial vehicles of every type and powertrain. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

