FACTBLOCK Joins WEMIX3.0 Mainnet’s Node Council Partners as WONDER 13

Singapore , Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global Web3 company Wemade announced that FACTBLOCK - a blockchain Web3 ecosystem planner in South Korea which hosts the prestigious Korea Blockchain Week - has joined the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet as WONDER 13, part of the 40 WONDERS (WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators).

The WONDERS ( https://40wonders.wemix.com/ ) are the Node Council Partners (NCPs) which validate transactions and blocks on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, maintaining connections with newly added nodes to ensure the stable operation of the mainnet. Each new NCP, assigned a number between 1 and 40, plays a critical role in upholding the integrity and security of the WEMIX3.0 mainnet.



FACTBLOCK is a Web3 ecosystem builder targeting the enhancement of industry health by effectively resolving information asymmetry in the blockchain sector. It also serves as a bridge connecting global blockchain enterprises with the Korean market and introducing domestic companies to the global stage. This year, FACTBLOCK plans to launch “Fablo,” a Web3 community educational platform dedicated to fostering community engagement by facilitating the exchange of knowledge on blockchain and supporting collective learning and development.

Since 2018, FACTBLOCK has been annually hosting Asia's largest blockchain conference, Korea Blockchain Week (KBW). Korea Blockchain Week serves as a hub for the birth of innovative businesses by inviting the industry's top global leaders and diverse communities. It has established itself as Asia's largest conference with participation from global opinion leaders, blockchain projects, and government agencies.

As it gains recognition as a global Web3 ecosystem builder, joining the 40 WONDERS will enable FACTBLOCK to contribute to the expansion of the WEMIX ecosystem and the invigoration of its community.

About Wemade

A renowned industry leader and innovator in game development, WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology, and is building through its WEMIX subsidiary, an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. www.wemade.com / www.wemix.com/communication



About WEMIX Blockchain Mega-Ecosystem

The WEMIX blockchain mega-ecosystem features innovative services including WEMIX, the native coin and bridge that connects all components of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem; WEMIX$, the native fully collateralized stablecoin for the WEMIX3.0 blockchain; WEMIX PLAY, the world's biggest blockchain gaming platform; NILE (NFT Is Life Evolution), a DAO & NFT platform based on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet; WEMIX.Fi, the official Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform providing exchange, deposit, asset management, and investment services; Kurrency, a decentralized financial service designed to offer greater ease-of-use, transparency and reliability; the KLEVA DeFi protocol, decentralized exchanges and other DeFi services on multi-chains.



