Connectors Market To Reach USD 172.5 Billion By 2032 at a CAGR of 8.4% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Connectors Market size was valued at USD 77.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 172.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.4%.

Connectors have been at the forefront of digitally transforming electronic devices and communication. The ongoing technological advancements and the growing demand for seamless connectivity across various sectors drive unprecedented growth for connectors. This press release delves into current dynamics, regional developments, and future outlook on the connectors market.





Key drivers shaping the market growth:

Automotive Electrification: The global automotive industry’s shift towards the development of electrifying vehicles has gained momentum. In fact, the global automotive industry has been receptive to the engine and cabin transformation for vehicles. European car brands are already ahead in the league with their diverse yet luxurious vehicle feature offerings. This not only improves the aesthetic features of the vehicle but enhances the vehicle's performance.

Development of EV Charging Infrastructure: The substantial production of electric vehicles in recent years has prompted the urgency to develop EV charging infrastructure and make them available to end-users. Connectors are essential components at charging stations to facilitate power delivery to vehicle batteries. Safety is paramount during charging, and connectors ensure a safe and reliable power transmission. In addition, high-quality connectors are rich in design, withstand harsh environmental conditions, and reduce the risk of power failure during the transfer.

Adoption of Fiber Optic Connectors: Connectors address bandwidth issues and improve data transfer rates in the computing industry. Also, these connectors remain crucial to support the expansion of high-speed data networks. Fiber optic connectors are highly versatile and compatible with several optical fibers, making them integral for seamless communication and telecommunication networks.

Emergence of Solar Connectors: With a major emphasis on making renewable energy available for all, the development of solar connectors has unveiled new opportunities for market growth. Solar connectors are electrical connectors that enable access to solar power systems. Usually, these are used as interconnecting components between one or more solar panels. They have major advantages such as weather resistance (rated as IP67 and IP68), ease of use, and safety from any electrical hazards.

Regional Developments:

Asia Pacific is the forerunner in the connectors market, accounting for a dominating share at a global level. The presence of small, medium, and large semiconductor corporations has contributed to the industry development for a long time. China, Japan, and South Korea have been the major markets for the manufacturing and distributing electrical components. Besides, Asia Pacific has been a major hub for electronic fabrication and assembly. The growth of telecommunications and industrial expansion are major growth highlights. Furthermore, the global players from the West prefer investing in Asian companies owing to their technological prowess and propensity.

Europe is a fast-growing market projected to expand rapidly in the forthcoming years. The automotive and aerospace industries are rapidly growing. The need for sustainability and government policies has been pivotal to developing the regional markets. In September 2023, the European Union forced Apple to switch to USB-C in the iPhone 15 and passed a law requiring all devices to maintain compatibility with USB-C chargers by 2024. This move is in anticipation of reducing digital waste and its negative impact on the environment.

Future Outlook:

The connectors market is projected to enjoy a prominent position in the following years attributed to their contribution and significance in the automobile, smartphone, aerospace, and other industries. Following are some projected future trends for the connectors market.

Demand for Compact and Miniaturized Designs: Modern consumers have developed a huge liking for wearables in recent years, and therefore, they can incur a huge demand for wearables in the forthcoming years. Besides, the development of medical devices with biosensor integration is expected to drive the demand for compact connectors.

SMART Integration: With the growing popularity of the Internet of Things and connected devices, sensor integration will address real-time monitoring issues and enable data synchronization for better communication.

Wireless Connectivity Solutions: Wireless charging and data transfers are ruling the roost. However, this can be sooner replaced with wireless connectors and contactless charging in a few years based on the popularity of miniature devices.

Edge Computing: Edge computing will witness a huge adoption owing to the data processing techniques at the network's edge. As connectors facilitate device connectivity and minimize the risk of data transfer, the technology will soon be applicable with assured reliability and robust data connection.

Further Findings from the Report:

Factors such as automotive electrification, rapid technological developments, and growing demand for EV charging infrastructure are expected to foster market growth in the forthcoming years.

The connectors market has been segmented as product, end-use, and region.

Asia Pacific is a dominant connector market, and it is anticipated to grow due to the presence of automotive hubs and software units in the regional market.

Prominent players in the connectors market report include Aptiv, Samtec, Volex, 3M, Amphenol Corporation, Hirose, Molex Incorporated, Huawei, Prysmian, ABB, and Nexans.

