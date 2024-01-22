Global Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach USD 37.95 Billion By 2032, Projected 5.9% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Aircraft Type (Commercial, Private, Cargo); By Catering Service Type; By Platform Height; By Payload Capacity; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 – 2032” in its research database.

As per the recent [115+ Pages] analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global aircraft catering vehicle market size and share was valued at USD 22.71 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 37.95 billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 5.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2024-2032.

What is an Aircraft Catering Vehicle? How Big is Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

An aircraft catering vehicle is a unique box truck vehicle deliberated to offer catering services to the aircraft. The rapidly rising demand for the aircraft catering vehicle market can be attributed to the fact that these trucks are armed with a hydraulic lift system that permits the box to be elevated to extend to the height of aircraft doors for methodical loading and unloading of beverages, food, and alternate supplies. Catering vehicles are structured on either gasoline, diesel, or electric chassis and appear in several models to deal with varied aircraft types involving corpulent and tapered planes. While principally utilized for aircraft catering, these adaptable trucks provide limitless prospects for remodeling in several industries and enjoyable ventures.

The aircraft catering vehicle market growth can be attributed to the growing worldwide air travel that is pushing the requirement for aircraft catering vehicles as they sanction travelers to lay out meals and beverages with superior repositories together with food security and other needs, which will ease the demand for aircraft catering vehicles as they are structured with the potential to reserve a broad gamut of food commodities. The growing research reviews on detecting the engrossment of air passengers may help firms in calculated planning.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

The aircraft catering vehicles sanction travelers to lay out meals and beverages with superior repositories together with food security and other needs, which is pushing the market expansion.

The aircraft catering vehicle market segmentation is primarily based on aircraft type, catering service type, platform height, payload capacity, and region.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest market share.

Who Are the Top Players in the Aircraft Catering Vehicles Market?

Cartoo GSE

Doll Fahrzeugbau

EAGLE INDUSTRIES DWC

Global Ground Support

Jiangsu Tianyi Airport Special Equipment

Mallaghan

Miles Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret

Nandan

Shenzhen Techking Industry

Smith Transportation Equipment

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

The aircraft catering vehicle market size is expanding as the escalating global trade ventures are broadening the augmentation and demand for aircraft and, sequentially, aircraft catering vehicles as they are important for handling meal catering services for passengers, which are necessary for people with lengthy journey hours. As per the International Air Travel Association, the aggregate air traffic in August 2023 observed an escalation of 28.4% juxtaposed to August 2022, while domestic traffic escalated by 25.4% and 9.2% juxtaposed to 2022 and 2019 in August.

The augmentation of airline framework initiating contemporary avenues and venting contemporary airports generates elbow room for the market. As airlines broaden their functions and set out contemporary terminus, the demand for catering services escalates correspondingly. The aircraft catering vehicle market sales are soaring as the aviation industry is prone to stringent food safety and hygiene directives to ensure that passengers are presented with secure and superior meals in the course of the flight. Airport catering vehicles are depicted with features that sustain food probity, temperature regulation, and sanitation, confirming these regulations and offering secure catering operations.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

Amalgamating progressive technologies in aircraft catering vehicles can push productivity and enhance holistic functions. Elbow room prevails to advance inventive elements such as intelligent tracking methods, mechanized loading and unloading apparatus, and synchronized food temperature and standard observation. Accepting technology can improve the aggression of catering truck providers and allure contemporary business opportunities.

Overview of the Top Segments

Commercial Segment Witnessed a Steep Rise

Based on aircraft type, the commercial segment witnessed a steep rise. The aircraft catering vehicle market demand is on the rise due to the existence of an extensive magnitude of passengers in these aircraft. The additional travelers on a plane escalated the demand for inflight catering services, which will additionally generate demand for aircraft catering vehicles in the near future. Additionally, commercial aircraft are excessively concentrated on revenue generation and escalated potential with predetermined paths, pushing the demand for catering services and, subsequently, vehicles propelled by extended hours of voyage.

More Than 6m Segments Dominated the Market

Based on platform height, more than 6m segments dominated the market. This is excessively hastened because of the escalated usage of bigger aircraft such as the Airbus A380, Antonov An-225 Mriya, Boeing 747-8, Hughes H-4 Hercules, and Strato-launch. These aircraft are utilized for global travel that needs more than 6 meters to extend the cargo door. This will drive the firms to invent vehicles with the potential to extend escalated heights, bringing about market growth.

Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 37.95 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 23.99 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.9% from 2024 – 2032 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Segments Covered By Aircraft Type, By Catering Service Type, By Platform Height, By Payload Capacity, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest aircraft catering vehicle market share due to escalating air travel and the growth of aircraft catering vehicles in the region. Depending the IATA report issued in August 2023, Asia Pacific airlines inscribed a 98.5% escalation in air traffic in 2023 juxtaposed to August 2022. Magnitude escalated by 96.2%, and the load element ascended 3.9% to 84.5%. This tendency illustrates that there will be a massive demand for catering vehicles in the near future.

Europe: This region is expected to grow at a speedy pace due to European carriers observing a 22% escalation in air traffic in April as juxtaposed to a similar period formerly. Space escalated by 145.3%, while the load element escalated by 13.2%. This trend will reinforce the demand for catering vehicles in the near future.

Browse the Detail Report “Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Aircraft Type (Commercial, Private, Cargo); By Catering Service Type; By Platform Height; By Payload Capacity; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/aircraft-catering-vehicle-market

Current Progresses

In June 2023, LSG Group, an airline catering and retail company, and LSG Group, an onboard solutions provider, entered into a strategic partnership to expand their product portfolio and enhance their offering of innovative, high-quality in-flight products with the aim of improving passenger experience.

Report Answers to the Following Questions

What is the study period of the aircraft catering vehicle market?

Ans: The study period for the market is 2023-2032.

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?

Ans: The CAGR at which the market is expected to grow is 5.9%.

Which segments are covered in the report?

Ans: Segments such as commercial and more than 6m are covered in the report.

Who are the market's key players?

Ans: The market’s key players include Cartoo GSE, Doll Fahrzeugbau, and EAGLE INDUSTRIES DWC.

Which region holds the largest aircraft catering vehicle market share?

Ans: Asia Pacific held the largest market share

Polaris Market Research has segmented the aircraft catering vehicle market report based on aircraft type, catering service type, platform height, payload capacity, and region:

By Aircraft Type Outlook

Commercial Aircraft

Private Aircraft

Cargo Aircraft

By Catering Service Type Outlook

In-Flight Meals

Beverages and Snacks

By Platform Height Outlook

Less than 4 m

4 to 6 m

More than 6 m

By Payload Capacity Outlook

Low capacity (Less than 2000 kg)

Medium capacity (2000 kg to 4000 kg)

High capacity (More than 4000 Kg)

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

