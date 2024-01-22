Riflescopes Market Report 2023: Addressing Global Security Challenges with Precision Defence Equipment, Projected to Reach USD 11.83 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Riflescopes Market by Range (Long (> 500 yards), Medium (100 to 500 yards), Short (50 to 100 yards)), Magnification (1-8x, 8-15x, > 15x), Sight Type, Function, Technology, Application - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Riflescopes Market size was estimated at USD 5.98 billion in 2022, USD 6.44 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.88% to reach USD 11.83 billion by 2030.







FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Riflescopes Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Riflescopes Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The report offers valuable insights into the following aspects

Market Penetration : It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.

: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.

It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.

It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Drivers

Growing Popularity For Hunting And Shooting Sports

Increasing Terrorism, National Threats and need for Precision Defence Equipment

Growth in the Riflescope Availability Through E-Commerce for Recreational Activities

Restraints

High Products cost Associated with the Riflescope

Opportunities

Technology Advancements in Riflescope for Increase Accuracy or Precision Attack

Growing Investments in Advanced Military equipment

Challenges

Technical Complexities of Riflescopes

Market Segmentation Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Aimpoint AB

ATN Corporation

BARSKA

BSA Optics

Burris Company

Bushnell Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

CVLIFE

Eotech, LLC

Hawke Optics Limited

Leapers, Inc.

Leica Camera AG

Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Nightforce Optics, Inc.

Schmidt & Bender GmbH & Co. KG

Sig Sauer, Inc.

Sightmark

Steiner by Beretta Holding S.p.A.

Swarovski-Optik AG & Co. KG

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Trijicon, Inc.

U.S. Optics

Vanguard World, LLC

Vertex Optics Inc.

Vortex Optics

Zerotech International Pty Ltd.

