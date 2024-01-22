Riflescopes Market Report 2023: Addressing Global Security Challenges with Precision Defence Equipment, Projected to Reach USD 11.83 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Riflescopes Market by Range (Long (> 500 yards), Medium (100 to 500 yards), Short (50 to 100 yards)), Magnification (1-8x, 8-15x, > 15x), Sight Type, Function, Technology, Application - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Riflescopes Market size was estimated at USD 5.98 billion in 2022, USD 6.44 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.88% to reach USD 11.83 billion by 2030.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Riflescopes Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Riflescopes Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.
The report offers valuable insights into the following aspects
- Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.
- Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.
- Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
- Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$6.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Insights
Drivers
- Growing Popularity For Hunting And Shooting Sports
- Increasing Terrorism, National Threats and need for Precision Defence Equipment
- Growth in the Riflescope Availability Through E-Commerce for Recreational Activities
Restraints
- High Products cost Associated with the Riflescope
Opportunities
- Technology Advancements in Riflescope for Increase Accuracy or Precision Attack
- Growing Investments in Advanced Military equipment
Challenges
- Technical Complexities of Riflescopes
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Key Company Profiles
- Aimpoint AB
- ATN Corporation
- BARSKA
- BSA Optics
- Burris Company
- Bushnell Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
- CVLIFE
- Eotech, LLC
- Hawke Optics Limited
- Leapers, Inc.
- Leica Camera AG
- Leupold & Stevens, Inc.
- Nightforce Optics, Inc.
- Schmidt & Bender GmbH & Co. KG
- Sig Sauer, Inc.
- Sightmark
- Steiner by Beretta Holding S.p.A.
- Swarovski-Optik AG & Co. KG
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- Trijicon, Inc.
- U.S. Optics
- Vanguard World, LLC
- Vertex Optics Inc.
- Vortex Optics
- Zerotech International Pty Ltd.
