Allyl Chloride Market Poised for Exponential Growth with CAGR of 7.14% Forecasted from 2024-2030, Derivatives and End-use Applications Fueling Demand

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Allyl Chloride Market by Derivatives (Allyl Alcohol, Allyl Isocyanates, Allylamine), Application (Adhesives, Biodegradable Detergents, Flame Retardants), End-use Industry - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Allyl Chloride Market size was estimated at USD 2.14 billion in 2023, USD 2.29 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2030.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Allyl Chloride Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation:

The high inflation in developed economies globally has resulted in an overall price surge over the past two years. The cumulatively eroding overall purchasing power is expected to impact developing economies significantly and is considered helpful in numerous ways. The report uncovers the effect of high inflation on the long-term performance of the global economy and provides details on fiscal policies measuring and reducing its short-term impacts on demand/supply, cash flow, and currency exchange. The Global Allyl Chloride Market report delivers the high inflation expectation considering the related impact from cost-push and demand-pull inflation.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights

Drivers

Rise in demand for epoxy-resins in multiple end-users

Growing production of plastics across the globe

Restraints

Concerns associated with the high cost of raw materials

Opportunities

The surge in demand for lightweight materials across aerospace and automotive industries

Advancements in the manufacturing of allyl chloride for optimized production efficiency

Challenges

Issues about health hazards coupled with stringent environmental regulations

Market Segmentation Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AccuStandard, Inc.

Chemical Corp Pvt Ltd.

Gelest, Inc. by Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings America, Inc.

Hexion Inc.

INOVYN by INEOS AG

Kashima Chemical Co., Ltd. byAGC Inc.

Olin Corporation

Osaka Soda Co., Ltd.

Shandong Minglang Chemical Co., Ltd.

SIELC Technologies

Solvay S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19p5l7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment