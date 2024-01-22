Allyl Chloride Market Poised for Exponential Growth with CAGR of 7.14% Forecasted from 2024-2030, Derivatives and End-use Applications Fueling Demand

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Allyl Chloride Market by Derivatives (Allyl Alcohol, Allyl Isocyanates, Allylamine), Application (Adhesives, Biodegradable Detergents, Flame Retardants), End-use Industry - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Allyl Chloride Market size was estimated at USD 2.14 billion in 2023, USD 2.29 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2030.

Market Insights

Drivers

  • Rise in demand for epoxy-resins in multiple end-users
  • Growing production of plastics across the globe

Restraints

  • Concerns associated with the high cost of raw materials

Opportunities

  • The surge in demand for lightweight materials across aerospace and automotive industries
  • Advancements in the manufacturing of allyl chloride for optimized production efficiency

Challenges

  • Issues about health hazards coupled with stringent environmental regulations
  • Market Segmentation Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AccuStandard, Inc.
  • Chemical Corp Pvt Ltd.
  • Gelest, Inc. by Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings America, Inc.
  • Hexion Inc.
  • INOVYN by INEOS AG
  • Kashima Chemical Co., Ltd. byAGC Inc.
  • Olin Corporation
  • Osaka Soda Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Minglang Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • SIELC Technologies
  • Solvay S.A.
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • W.W. Grainger, Inc.


