Global Banana Flour Market to expand at a 3.6% CAGR through 2034, reaching a Valuation of US$ 892.8 million | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The banana flour market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 628.7 million in 2024. The industry is projected to be worth US$ 892.8 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2024 and 2034. The market is on an upward trajectory, primarily fueled by its versatile applications and the escalating consumer demand for gluten-free alternatives. This surge in popularity aligns with the overarching trend of health-conscious choices, prompting a shift towards minimally processed and nutrient-rich options.



Consumers are increasingly drawn to banana flour due to its nutrient-rich composition and the presence of resistant starch, aligning seamlessly with prevailing health and wellness trends. As the market embraces these health-centric inclinations, banana flour is a valuable ingredient with applications beyond traditional uses. Its versatility shines through in various culinary creations, ranging from gluten-free baking to enriching smoothies, widening its appeal and driving market growth.

Competition within the market is fierce, marked by players emphasizing crucial factors such as product quality, responsible sourcing practices, and diverse product offerings. This competitive landscape propels continuous innovation as industry players seek differentiation through unique formulations and packaging approaches. Strategic partnerships also play a pivotal role in shaping the market landscape as companies collaborate to enhance their collective presence and cater to a broader consumer base.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Based on application, the food industry is expected to hold a market share of 61.3% in 2024.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2034.

The United Kingdom experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 2.5% by 2034.

Based on the source, organic banana flour is anticipated to hold a market share of 97.3% in 2024.

“The increasing consumer preference for gluten-free alternatives is a significant driver propelling the banana flour market,” – Comment by Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape:

A dynamic interplay among industry players characterizes the banana flour market competitive landscape. Companies vie for prominence by prioritizing product quality, responsible sourcing practices, and diversification of product offerings.

Continuous innovation and strategic collaborations shape the market, reflecting a concerted effort to meet evolving consumer preferences for wholesome and functional ingredients in the flourishing banana flour segment.

Some of the recent developments are:

In October 2021, the ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) in Trichy entered a memorandum of understanding with Cake Bee, a leading bakery in India. The collaboration aimed to explore the use of foam mat drying, an innovative and cost-effective method developed by ICAR, for producing banana powders from ripe or rejected market bananas.

In March 2021, Kokos Natural introduced NATIRÈL banana flour. Traditionally crafted from green bananas, this gluten-free substitute to wheat flour is known for its light texture, requiring 25% less volume than traditional flour.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global banana flour market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

Key Segments of Banana Flour Industry Survey:

By Process:

Sun-dried

Freeze-dried

Spray-dried

Others

By Application:

Beverages

Pet Food and Feed Industry

Household

Food Industry

Bakery & Snacks

Infant Foods

Filling and Dressings

Soups and Sauces

Others



By End-user:

Water Treatment

Food and Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Automotive

Air Purification

Others

By Source:

Organic

Conventional

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Modern Trade Convenience Store Specialty Store E-Retailers Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



