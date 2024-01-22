Dianthus Therapeutics Announces $230 Million Private Placement

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Dianthus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) financing that is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $230 million to the Company, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. The PIPE financing included participation from both new and existing investors, including Bain Capital Life Sciences, RA Capital Management, Avidity Partners, Fairmount, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, RTW Investments, Great Point Partners LLC, Octagon Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, Vestal Point Capital, Logos Capital, Catalio Capital Management, Woodline Partners LP, Ally Bridge Group, Tellus BioVentures, StemPoint Capital LP and a large investment management firm.



Pursuant to the terms of the securities purchase agreement, Dianthus is selling an aggregate of 14,500,500 shares of its common stock at a price of $12.00 per share and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 4,666,332 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $11.999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share purchase price for the common stock less the $0.001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The PIPE financing is expected to close on or about January 24, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the PIPE financing, together with the Company’s existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, for research and development expenditures focused on product development and for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, working capital and potential business development activities.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities, and Raymond James are acting as placement agents for the PIPE financing.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. Concurrently with the execution of the securities purchase agreement, Dianthus and the investors entered into a registration rights agreement pursuant to which the Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) registering the resale of the shares of common stock sold in the PIPE financing, as well as the shares of common stock underlying the pre-funded warrants sold in the PIPE financing.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

