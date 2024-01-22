Glenn Klinker Awarded the Helm of Holiday Island Holdings, Inc as New CEO, and He Plans on Bringing Future Income Producing Assets to the Company in the Oil and Gas Industry

HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC: HIHI) – operating in the Secondary Recovery of Oil & Gas Industry – released the news today that there is a new future for Holiday Island Holdings, and it is in the Oil and Gas Industry thanks to the addition of Glenn Klinker to the CEO position of the company. Klinker has many years experience in funding and operating top quality Secondary Oil Recovery opportunities.



Klinker is quoted: “Oil is a risky investment, but the rewards are tremendous. We will use every bit of information and technology to minimize risk, while maximizing reward.”

With the final funding of two wells in the Permian Basin happening this week, Holiday Island, in a pending Joint Operating Agreement with Rock Oil and Benchmark, expects to start receiving revenues from these wells as soon as mid-February.

Klinker is quoted: “Revenue to the company will make it easier to pursue new opportunities and add more wells as we increase income and earnings throughout 2024.”

Holiday Island Holdings will change its name to Enhanced Petroleum Extraction Enterprises, Inc., or EP3Oil, in the coming months commensurate with the company’s commitment to expanding opportunities in secondary Oil Recovery.

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is committed to keeping both shareholders and the public informed on all of our opportunities and developments. Please visit Holidayislandholdingshihi.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

