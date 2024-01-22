China Coal Mining Industry Analysis and 2030 Outlook: New Research Publication - Examining Challenges and Projected Trends in a Dynamic Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Coal Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'China Coal Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Fiscal Regime with Taxes, Royalties and Forecast to 2030' provides comprehensive coverage of the China coal industry. It provides historical and forecast data on coal production, production by company, reserves by country, and world coal prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the China coal industry. It further profiles major coal producers, and information on the major active, planned, and exploration projects by region.



China is the largest coal-producing country accounting for about 50% of the world's total coal production in 2022. The country experienced an 11.4% growth rate in 2022, amid the government's push on coal miners to increase output aggressively in response to the coal shortage in 2021, which led to electricity rationing.



Coal production in China is expected to remain flat through the forecast period at a CAGR of 0.2% to 4,666.7Mt in 2030. This is primarily due to many factors posing challenges to China's coal production. These include competition from renewable sources, as well as issues with China's lower-quality coal reserves, which will likely raise production costs.

