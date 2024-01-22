Industrial Gas Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032 - A $447.31 Billion Market by 2032

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gas Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial Gas Global Market report encompassing the period from 2017 to 2032 has been added to the resource offerings, presenting a comprehensive study of the industrial gas sector's past performance, current state, and projected future trends.

The market valued at $128.04 billion in 2022 is anticipated to expand at a dynamic growth rate, with expectations to surge to $240.79 billion by 2027, followed by a further increase to $447.31 billion by 2032.

The key factors driving market growth include technological advancements, growing consumption in emerging markets, and an increase in demand across industries such as healthcare and aerospace. However, the industry faces potential setbacks due to transportation and trade challenges that may impede growth.

This report offers an in-depth look at the industrial gas segment, highlighting the dominance of the nitrogen sector and the promising growth prospects of the argon and healthcare segments, projected to lead the industry's progression with the strongest compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

Examining the market's segmentation, insights reveal a significant division based upon type, end-user industry, and mode of supply, with the bulk supply method taking precedence over others. In terms of regional analysis, Asia-Pacific currently leads the global market, while Africa and the Middle East are poised to be the fastest-growing regions in the upcoming years.

Despite a fragmented landscape, the report identifies major industry players and their respective market shares, noting the competitive environment and strategic movements such as mergers, acquisitions, and innovations in AI implementations.

The report unpacks market segments that are showing promising growth potential and opportunities poised to shape the industry's future.

Highlighted sectors include the oxygen and manufacturing segments, which are projected to gain substantial value in the global annual sales by 2027.

Special focus is cast upon the bulk mode of supply which is forecasted to experience significant gains in global annual sales.

China is identified as the country likely to observe the most substantial growth within the market, symbolizing an opportunity for stakeholders to redirect their focus.

Strategic recommendations for industry players center around the exploitation of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and real-time monitoring to enhance efficiency and meet the surging demands of fast-evolving sectors like green hydrogen.

Market Trends and Player Strategies Fuelling Industrial Gas Sector Growth



The report underscores the importance of recognizing the overarching trends that are shaping the global industrial gas market and encourages companies to align their strategies accordingly. Among the key trends highlighted are:

Investment in advanced artificial intelligence tools for the energy sector.

Development of cutting-edge carbon gas production infrastructure.

Implementation of IoT solutions in medical oxygen production.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Nitrogen; Oxygen; Carbon Dioxide; Hydrogen; Helium; Argon; Neon; Xenon; Krypton; Other Industrial Gas

By End User Industry: Chemicals; Metallurgy; Manufacturing; Food and Beverage; Healthcare; Electronics; Other End User Industries

By Mode Of Supply: Bulk; Packaged; On-Site

Time-series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; industrial gas indicators comparison.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 393 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $128 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $447.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global



