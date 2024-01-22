Point Blank Enterprises now offers its latest Point Blank Duty Gear line

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Blank Enterprises (“Point Blank” or “PBE”), the worldwide leader in the production of soft and hard body armor and related protective solutions, is pleased to announce a complete line of duty gear products under its brand, Point Blank Duty Gear.



For decades, Point Blank Enterprises has shown focused dedication to innovation from a technology and design standpoint. That, combined with our industry leading delivery times has made us the largest armor provider to domestic law enforcement in the United States. In 2023, we decided to turn our attention to a critical product category that has lacked innovation for years: duty gear.

We have embarked on a reimagining of the approach to duty gear with the patrol officer and SWAT operator in mind and, with feedback from the community, have created a new and innovative product line to replace the equipment that hasn’t changed significantly in decades. By combining state of the art materials with our core expertise of efficient production and elegant design, we have created an offering that is lighter in weight, superior in look and function, and competitively priced.

The Company will be featuring its latest duty gear innovations at the 2024 Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) taking place January 23-26 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada in Booth 10360. We look forward to seeing you there.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”) is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab-resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, Gould & Goodrich (G&G), and Point Blank Duty Gear, the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections, and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

PBE Company Contact:

