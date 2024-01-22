Northann Corp Announces Benchwick Product and Technology Offerings for 2024 International Surface Event in Las Vegas

ELK GROVE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp (NYSE American: NCL), a leading innovator in 3D-printed home improvement solutions, today announced its product and technology exhibit lineup for the 2024 International Surface Event (TISE2024), the largest North American floor covering, stone, and tile industry trade exposition, January 24th to 26th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



Featured in this lineup will be Northann’s latest Benchwick brand 3D-printing ecosystem offerings equipped with advanced design features integrating recycled materials and sustainable manufacturing processes. Among these offerings will be:

Ocean Plastic Waste Core Blue11: This revolutionary eco-friendly substance, which utilizes recycled ocean plastic waste, not only addresses environmental concerns but also provides an expanded color palette and a wide array of new features.

High Glossy Flooring and Wall Panels: Employing a low-temperature glaze processing akin to ceramic tiles, Benchwick introduces a game-changing manufacturing technique for 3D-printed flooring and wall panels that achieves a stunning high-gloss finish while offering unparalleled durability and functionality.

Versatile Substrates: New waterproof laminate and veneer options, combined with HDF board integration, that introduce a world of creative possibilities for designers and manufacturers.

Updated AI-Powered Envision Engine: Benchwick is proud to introduce version 0.5 of our Artificial Intelligence image creation tool, the Envision Engine. This updated tool is now more powerful than ever, generating realistic and diversified wood and tiles images, thereby revolutionizing the way our customers design and visualize their projects. A special team will be available at our exhibit booth 2659 to demonstrate this latest version to investors and users.

"We are thrilled to unveil these exciting innovations at TISE 2024," said Lin Li, Northann CEO. “These groundbreaking advancements in our Benchwick 3D printing ecosystem underscore our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and versatility. We believe these developments will not only benefit our customers but also contribute to a greener, more creative, and technologically advanced future. With these additions to our Benchwick Blue11 core, we are one step closer to making 3D printing a versatile and commonplace tool for innovation and creativity.”

“We look forward to showcasing these innovations to our valued customers and partners."

Visit Benchwick at Exhibit Booth 2659 at TISE 2024 to experience these cutting-edge advancements firsthand. Witness the future of 3D printing and explore the endless possibilities that Benchwick's ecosystem offers.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: sales@benchwick.com

About Northann Corp.

Northann Corp. specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." The company's operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. Northann offers an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe. The company aims to redefine the essence of modern flooring by offering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions.

For more information, please visit https://ir.northann.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Northann Corp.

Email: ir@northann.com

Phone: +1 (916) 573-3803

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835 x2

Email: info@skylineccg.com