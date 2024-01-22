Clean Earth Joins in Department of Defense Study for PFAS Remediation

Clean Earth will partner with the U.S. Department of Defense in a critical PFAS remediation study.



Clean Earth is a leading authority in PFAS with more than three decades of expertise in environmental management, clean up, and remediation.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, has been tapped by the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) as part of a prototype project to demonstrate remediation technologies for PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

In its press release , the DoD calls the project “a major step forward in the effort to provide [it] with commercial PFAS treatment options for a variety of scenarios.” Clean Earth’s engagement in this project positions it to help the U.S. Government better understand its capabilities and dovetails with the company’s network of facilities, logistics capabilities, and ever-expanding toolbox of PFAS management technologies.

"This proof of concept will demonstrate our team’s capability to successfully remediate this critical environmental issue,” said Jeff Beswick, President of Clean Earth. “This is a high-priority project, and we stand prepared to support and demonstrate how these processes can remediate PFAS, helping the DoD achieve its mission while being friendly to the environment. In this project, Clean Earth is the hub in the DoD’s hub and spoke strategic remediation approach."

Clean Earth and five other companies, Aquagga, Arcadis, 374Water, Battelle, and General Atomics, will participate in the remediation of PFAS-impacted waste collected from two Department of Defense bases in Pennsylvania (Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove and Biddle Air National Guard Base, Horsham Township) with the waste being treated at Clean Earth’s offsite locations.

"This collaboration represents a synergy of exciting technology, world-class expertise, and a practical strategy for scale-up and accelerated commercialization,” said Craig Divine, Ph.D., Arcadis, Senior Vice President and Project Principal Investigator. “As we coordinate this pivotal project's implementation and performance analysis, Arcadis is proud to partner with Clean Earth and 374Water, bringing forth advanced and cost-effective solutions to tackle PFAS contamination.”

“Clean Earth’s ReSolve™ program has tested various methods to treat PFAS-contaminated soil and water,” said Beswick. “With operations covering all 50 states, Clean Earth can support on-site PFAS remediation or treat it offsite at one of our facilities. Rather than a short-term fix, we are committed to implementing sustainable solutions that minimize the long-term risk for our customers.”

Further details about Clean Earth's environmental services, sustainability efforts, and future initiatives can be found on the Clean Earth website here .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth's vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions and the business’ ReSolve program carries a valuable toolbox of customizable solutions to manage and treat unique per- and poly-fluoroalkyl (PFAS) challenges. Clean Earth’s portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste, including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail, and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

