IEHP Foundation Announces Veteran Nonprofit Executive Greg Bradbard as its New Chief Executive Officer

Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive search, the IEHP Foundation Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Bradbard as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Bradbard brings over 25 years of experience in nonprofit executive leadership and a strong commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations. He most recently served as President of the Hope Through Housing Foundation and Senior Vice President for National CORE for seven years, where he successfully launched numerous programs and initiatives to enhance affordable housing, supportive services and economic empowerment opportunities for low-income individuals and families. Previous roles included serving as CEO for Inland Empire United Way and Executive Director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County.

The IEHP Foundation Board of Directors chose Bradbard because of his extensive philanthropic and nonprofit management background, well-respected reputation in the community and deep understanding of the challenges facing residents and communities in the Inland Empire.

“I speak for the entire board that we are excited to have Greg Bradbard as the CEO of the Foundation,” said Board Chair Stephen Bennett. “His proven track record of transformational leadership, expanding community impact and unwavering dedication to the Inland Empire makes him an ideal leader for IEHP Foundation.”

As CEO, Bradbard will be responsible for leading IEHP Foundation's day-to-day operations and implementing the funding priorities to increase public policy advocacy, maximize regional funding, and invest directly in local nonprofits and community-based organizations. He will also help the organization transition from strategic planning to implementation, as it strives to achieve its mission of inspiring and igniting the health of the Inland Empire.

“I am thrilled to join IEHP Foundation and help to invest in greater health outcomes across San Bernardino and Riverside counties,” said Bradbard. “I look forward to teaming with the board, staff and community partners to expand resources and opportunities for residents to experience the reality of Vibrant Health throughout this beautiful region.”

IEHP Foundation was established by Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) in 2021 to help improve the health and wellness of all residents across the region, regardless of Medi-Cal membership. In addition to establishing the Foundation as a leading philanthropic presence in the Inland Empire, Bradbard will also be working closely with the health plan leadership to tackle some of the broad regional issues that affect both IEHP members and the community at large.

Bradbard’s passion for empowering individuals and communities aligns seamlessly with the Foundation's core values of belonging, humility and fearlessness. This appointment marks an exciting new phase in the IEHP Foundation's journey.

He will officially assume the role on February 20, and in the meantime, Lisa Wright will continue to serve as interim president.

