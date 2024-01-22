HeeSay Gala Lights the Night in Bangkok, Looking to Create Diversified Social Vibes

New York, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeeSay, the world's leading LGBTQ+ online community, wrapped up its annual gala in Bangkok on January 20. Having attracted the eyes of nearly one hundred KOLs and users from global markets like Thailand, Vietnam, the U.S., etc, this signature event was held to recognize these participants for their efforts in helping perfect the online community over the year.

Focused on creating a diversified and open-minded online community, HeeSay offers an array of social scenes beyond dating. For instance, users can share every sparkling moment of their lives with friends via the 'post' feature, while live streams and audio chat bring out a much more immersive connection.

"We always look to encourage more LGBTQ+ people to find true love, make like-minded friends, and voice opinions both for themselves and for the community via HeeSay," The Head of HeeSay emphasized on the scene while expressing his gratitude to audiences for choosing HeeSay as the first option to share their stories.

The awards recognizing users' and influencers' efforts were unveiled that night. According to the Head of HeeSay, these would enable a much tighter connection among KOLs, users, and HeeSay itself, motivating joint efforts in establishing a quality content ecosystem.

"I didn't expect to meet so many friends offline, most of whom I've talked with frequently in live streams, " said one of the attendees, "The way that HeeSay goes on is creative for me, as I always feel fatigued when I swipe to match in dating apps, and HeeSay solves this problem because I can meet more interesting people through other channels like audio chatting rooms and live streaming."

Plus, this event was electrifying with compelling performances like electronic music party, song and dance, catching audiences' attention.

HeeSay Gala is the first offline event HeeSay initiated since the brand's upgrade was completed. "HeeSay has set more eyes on markets like Japan, South Korea, SEA and North America and will launch more creative activities worldwide in months to come, engaging more passionate users and content creators who have a strong desire to express themselves." the Head of HeeSay added.

It's reported that HeeSay will participate in the upcoming GCircuit Songkran 2024 as the only sponsor who operates an LGBTQ+ social app.

Attachment