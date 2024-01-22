LeapCharger Engages Prominent Securities Lawyer to Assist with Financing Documents

CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, proudly announces the retention of Jonathan D. Leinwand, P.A., an esteemed legal professional specializing in private placements, Securities Exchange Act of 1934 compliance, and corporate consulting. Mr. Leinwand brings a wealth of experience as outside counsel for public companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises.



With a strong background in managing corporate and securities issues, Mr. Leinwand will play a crucial role in overseeing LeapCharger’s anticipated financing documents to make sure such documents are compliant with all federal and state laws and regulations. Mr. Leinwand’s expertise extends to advising on capital markets, fundraising strategies, and providing valuable insights for navigating complex regulatory landscapes.

As an "in-house" counsel for publicly traded companies, Mr. Leinwand has demonstrated proficiency in handling diverse corporate matters. His track record includes managing outside counsel, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and contributing to the strategic growth of companies in the public domain.

“LeapCharger is on the verge of a significant expansion, and Mr. Leinwand's involvement comes at a pivotal moment. As part of this expansion, the Company expects to soon finalize the appointment of two new officers based in North America as it seeks to fortify its leadership team to drive advancements in the industry,” stated Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger.

"Jonathan brings a depth of knowledge and experience that aligns perfectly with LeapCharger’s strategic goals," continued Vijayakumar. "We are confident that his expertise will play a key role in the success of our planned capital raise and contribute to the overall growth and stability of our company."

LeapCharger Corporation looks forward to leveraging Mr. Leinwand's insights and guidance as they embark on this exciting chapter of corporate development.

Additional information regarding the anticipated financing and appointment of two new officers will be released as it becomes available. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

+19173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com