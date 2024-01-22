Global Clinical Data Analytics Market Forecast 2024-2030: Increasing volume of unstructured healthcare data and demand for real-time insights

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Data Analytics Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Type (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), Application, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Clinical Data Analytics Market size was estimated at USD 18.37 billion in 2023, USD 21.96 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.91% to reach USD 54.87 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Clinical Data Analytics Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Component Hardware Services Software

Type Descriptive Predictive Prescriptive

Application Chronic Disease Management Decision Support Operational Efficiency Patient Profiling Quality Improvement Reporting

End-User Academics & Research Institutes Healthcare Providers Pharmaceutical Companies



Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government initiatives promoting digitalization of the healthcare sector

Increasing volume of unstructured healthcare data and demand for real-time insights

Emphasis on population health management and value-based care

Restraints

Limited interoperability and integration with EHR

Opportunities

Advancements in clinical data analytics with AI, big data, and ML

Emergence of precision healthcare and personalized medicine

Challenges

Concerns associated with healthcare data security and privacy breach

FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Clinical Data Analytics Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Clinical Data Analytics Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Clinical Data Analytics Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include

Aetion

Alteryx

Apixio

Arcadia Solutions, LLC

BC Platforms Ltd.

CancerIQ, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clarigent Corporation

Eko Health, Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Genialis, Inc.

Gero Pte. Ltd.

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Health Catalyst

International Business Machines Corporation

IQVIA Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Optum, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Quibim, S.L.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Strados Labs Inc.

Veradigm LLC

The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses key questions such as

What is the market size and forecast of the Clinical Data Analytics Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Clinical Data Analytics Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Clinical Data Analytics Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Clinical Data Analytics Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Clinical Data Analytics Market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Clinical Data Analytics Market, by Region



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.3. Market Trend Analysis

5.4. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.5. Industry Rivalry

5.6. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.7. Regulatory Framework



6. Clinical Data Analytics Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.3. Services

6.4. Software



7. Clinical Data Analytics Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Descriptive

7.3. Predictive

7.4. Prescriptive



8. Clinical Data Analytics Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Chronic Disease Management

8.3. Decision Support

8.4. Operational Efficiency

8.5. Patient Profiling

8.6. Quality Improvement

8.7. Reporting



9. Clinical Data Analytics Market, by End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Academics & Research Institutes

9.3. Healthcare Providers

9.4. Pharmaceutical Companies



10. Americas Clinical Data Analytics Market



11. Asia-Pacific Clinical Data Analytics Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Data Analytics Market



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis, By Key Player



14. Competitive Portfolio

