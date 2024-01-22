Global Clinical Data Analytics Market Forecast 2024-2030: Increasing volume of unstructured healthcare data and demand for real-time insights

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Data Analytics Market by Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Type (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), Application, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Clinical Data Analytics Market size was estimated at USD 18.37 billion in 2023, USD 21.96 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.91% to reach USD 54.87 billion by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Clinical Data Analytics Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Component
- Hardware
- Services
- Software
- Type
- Descriptive
- Predictive
- Prescriptive
- Application
- Chronic Disease Management
- Decision Support
- Operational Efficiency
- Patient Profiling
- Quality Improvement
- Reporting
- End-User
- Academics & Research Institutes
- Healthcare Providers
- Pharmaceutical Companies
Key Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Government initiatives promoting digitalization of the healthcare sector
- Increasing volume of unstructured healthcare data and demand for real-time insights
- Emphasis on population health management and value-based care
Restraints
- Limited interoperability and integration with EHR
Opportunities
- Advancements in clinical data analytics with AI, big data, and ML
- Emergence of precision healthcare and personalized medicine
Challenges
- Concerns associated with healthcare data security and privacy breach
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Clinical Data Analytics Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Clinical Data Analytics Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Clinical Data Analytics Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include
- Aetion
- Alteryx
- Apixio
- Arcadia Solutions, LLC
- BC Platforms Ltd.
- CancerIQ, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Clarigent Corporation
- Eko Health, Inc.
- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
- Genialis, Inc.
- Gero Pte. Ltd.
- Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Health Catalyst
- International Business Machines Corporation
- IQVIA Inc.
- McKesson Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Optum, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Quibim, S.L.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Strados Labs Inc.
- Veradigm LLC
The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects
- Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.
- Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.
- Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
- Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
The report addresses key questions such as
- What is the market size and forecast of the Clinical Data Analytics Market?
- Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Clinical Data Analytics Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Clinical Data Analytics Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Clinical Data Analytics Market?
- Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Clinical Data Analytics Market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$21.96 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$54.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Clinical Data Analytics Market, by Region
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.3. Market Trend Analysis
5.4. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5.5. Industry Rivalry
5.6. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
5.7. Regulatory Framework
6. Clinical Data Analytics Market, by Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hardware
6.3. Services
6.4. Software
7. Clinical Data Analytics Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Descriptive
7.3. Predictive
7.4. Prescriptive
8. Clinical Data Analytics Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Chronic Disease Management
8.3. Decision Support
8.4. Operational Efficiency
8.5. Patient Profiling
8.6. Quality Improvement
8.7. Reporting
9. Clinical Data Analytics Market, by End-User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Academics & Research Institutes
9.3. Healthcare Providers
9.4. Pharmaceutical Companies
10. Americas Clinical Data Analytics Market
11. Asia-Pacific Clinical Data Analytics Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Data Analytics Market
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis, By Key Player
14. Competitive Portfolio
