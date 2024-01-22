DGP Plc Takes Drug Testing In-house with Fingerprint Sweat-based Testing

Construction logistics, security, and support specialist selects Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System to simplify and speed up workplace drug testing for its 450 employees and contractors

“By using fingerprint drug testing, I no longer have to take people off a project for half a day for screening – we can conduct the tests there and then” – Ruth Trant, SHEQ & Assurance Director, DGP Plc

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that DGP Plc has selected the revolutionary portable Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System to enable in-house drug testing.

DGP is one of the UK’s leading construction logistics, security and support companies. Its services enable the delivery of many of the country’s largest construction projects. The company implements robust processes and risk-based SHEQ management to support the way it delivers its works, and will now use the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System to enable faster, more convenient and more flexible workplace drug testing.

“Having already seen fingerprint sweat-based drug screening in action at another company, I knew that the Intelligent Fingerprinting would work well for DGP,” explained Ruth Trant, DGP Plc’s SHEQ & Assurance Director. “We had previously used an external drug testing service to carry out random urine-based screening, but with around 450 employees and contractors working on customer project sites at any one time, this proved highly disruptive to productivity. With fingerprint sweat-based testing we can conduct the ten-minute tests there and then, with people not having to wait. The portability of the Intelligent Fingerprinting system also means we can conduct workplace testing wherever it is needed.

“We have a duty to put people to work safely, and conducting testing sends a clear signal that coming to work under the influence of drugs or alcohol is unsafe and not acceptable at DGP Plc. We are also keen for everyone across the business to see that we take our Drug and Alcohol Policy very seriously. The fact that everyone in DGP is subject to random testing is important, while its portability means that people get to see our Intelligent Fingerprinting system in action regularly,” added Ruth.

“An increasing number of construction and logistics firms are turning to our fingerprint sweat-based system for various testing needs, from recruitment and onboarding requirements to random workplace screening or for cause testing,” added Harry Simeonidis, President and Chief Executive Officer at Intelligent Bio Solutions. “Our system’s flexibility and ease of use makes it much simpler for organizations like DGP to manage workplace drug testing internally, resulting in overall cost savings and improved productivity due to minimal disruption.”

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. This hygienic and cost-effective system is designed to screen for recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. Additionally, the Company’s biosensor platform has the potential to test for up to 130 indications, ranging from glucose to immunological conditions and communicable diseases. The Company’s current customer segments include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: www.ibs.inc

About DGP Plc

DGP Plc is a leading UK construction logistics, security, and support service contractor with an impressive track record spanning over three decades. DGP has contributed to the delivery of a range of complex and highly regulated projects across the UK, including Manchester Airport, Paddington Square, Manchester Old Town Hall, and Birmingham New Street Station.

For more information, visit: www.dgpplc.com

