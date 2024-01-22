FLUENT Opens 34th Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Cocoa, Florida; 37th Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, announced the opening of its 34th medical cannabis dispensary in Florida and 37th retail location nationwide. FLUENT Cocoa is located at 941 N Cocoa Blvd, Cocoa, FL 32922.



The new 2,600 square foot dispensary is the first dispensary in Cocoa with a cannabis drive-thru which will increase accessibility, improve service speed and provide the utmost discretion for patients. The dispensary was built out with local contractors and will provide over $400 thousand in annual wages for local employees, and an estimated $3.5 million total benefit to the local economy. The dispensary will offer promotional specials during the grand opening event which will feature music, food trucks, community vendors and t-shirt and swag bag giveaways.

“We look forward to servicing the Cocoa community with the first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in the area, offering friendly service and a vast assortment of products,” said FLUENT Director of Marketing David Letro. “The dispensary will build a strong relationship with the Cocoa community and become a mainstay in the local economy through FLUENT’s offering of high quality discrete and accessible cannabis.”

Cocoa patients will be able to choose from the Company’s full house of brands such as MOODS, Black Line, Freedom Town Holdings, Smokiez Edibles and FLUENT Care. The dispensary will carry an extensive inventory from top-tier quality whole flower to pre-rolls, edibles, vapes and concentrates, as well as a wide array of wellness products such as capsules, topical lotions and Klik syringes.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

