Great Pacific Gold Named to 2024 OTCQX Best 50

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Pacific Gold Corp. ("Great Pacific Gold,” “GPAC,” or the "Company") (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (Germany: 4TU) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2024 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.



The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2023.

GPAC Chief Executive Officer and Director, Bryan Slusarchuk, states, “The past year was a transformational year for the Company due to acquisition of a commanding land package of exploration projects in Papua New Guinea, ranging from early stage to advanced stage situations as well as a late year high grade gold discovery in Victoria, Australia. As a team, we are proud of the technical achievements on the ground in 2023 and achieving the 19th place ranking in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50, which relates to both total return and trading volume growth.

Now, with 2023 behind us, we are building momentum in 2024 as shown within our January 11, 2024, news release describing the complete assay result of our recent high-grade Comet discovery in Australia which, from 95m, returned 8m at 106 g/t Gold including 5m at 166 g/t Gold including 2m at 413 g/t Gold including 1m at 468 g/t Gold and 1m at 358 g/t Gold.”

For the complete 2024 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2024_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

