Global Air Freshener Market Size To Exceed USD 35.7 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.7%

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Freshener Market Size is to Grow from USD 14.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 35.7 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the projected period. Bad odors in hospitals and healthcare facilities caused by chemicals and bacterial infections have increased demand for air fresheners. These areas will be prime opportunity areas for the growth of the air freshener industry shortly.

An air freshener is a product that removes unpleasant odors from a room. Aerosol propellants, fragrances, and solvents such as 2-butoxyethanol, mineral oil, and glycol ethers are used to neutralize odors. These air fresheners absorb odors and mask them in the air. In today's society, air fresheners are widely used. Offices, schools, hospitals, theaters, stores, hotels, health clubs, restaurants, restrooms, and other facilities commonly use air fresheners. They are also used in transportation, such as airplanes, cars, taxis, buses, trains, terminals, and boats, among other things. The increased demand for air fresheners is a result of increased demand for air care and concerns about indoor air quality. Consumers give more importance to maintaining clean and pleasant indoor environments. Consumers are increasingly aware of the significance of indoor air quality and its impact on health and well-being. People are spending more time indoors, whether at home, work, or elsewhere, and there is a growing emphasis on eliminating unpleasant odors and creating a fresh and inviting environment, which is driving up demand for air fresheners. However, environmental degradation is causing increasing concern. While air fresheners are useful for masking odors and creating a pleasant fragrance, certain aspects of their formulation and use have raised serious environmental and health concerns, potentially impeding the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The Covid-19 outbreak has aided the air freshener industry. Following the emergence of the respiratory virus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), many public and environmental health scientists quickly recognized the potentially disastrous public health consequences of concurrent infectious and air pollution-facilitated disease. That is why people prefer to be outside in the fresh air. As a result, the use of air fresheners has increased.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Air Freshener Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Spray, Gel Air freshener, Electric Air freshener, Candle Air freshener, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The spray segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global air freshener market during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global air freshener market is classified into spray, gel air freshener, electric air freshener, candle air freshener, and others. Among these, the spray segment is expected to hold the largest share of the air freshener market during the forecast period. As a result of their convenience, ease of use, and wide availability in a variety of fragrances, they are extremely popular. Spray air fresheners are commonly used for odor removal and are suitable for a wide range of environments, including homes, offices, and vehicles.

The residential segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on applications, the global air freshener market is segmented into residential, commercial, automotive, and others. Among these, the residential segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. They are extremely popular due to their convenience, ease of use, and wide availability in a variety of fragrances. Spray air fresheners are widely used for odor removal and are appropriate for a variety of settings, including homes, offices, and vehicles. Furthermore, the superior odor-neutralizing properties of their chemicals contribute to their high global demand.

The offline segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the air freshener market is segmented into online and offline. Among these, the offline segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The offline segment is supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and other retail stores. The ever-expanding offline distribution channels, which include automotive shops, gas stations, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and department stores, are driving air freshener revenues. Product usage is being boosted by lucrative advertisements from top brands, as well as smart car freshener marketing in retail outlets worldwide.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

North America is dominating the market share over the forecast period. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the air freshener market due to rising demand for natural and eco-friendly products, the rising popularity of premium products, high competition, and saturation, and a shift toward e-commerce channels. Premium air fresheners, such as those designed to last longer or provide distinct scents, are gaining popularity in North America. This trend is most visible among consumers with higher disposable incomes who are willing to pay a premium for high-quality goods.

With the growing demand for luxury and premium products that characterize the European air freshener market, the Europe market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In Europe, the use of air fresheners in public places is growing, with hospitality businesses being a major market for air freshener products. Furthermore, natural and organic air fresheners are becoming more popular.

The Asia-Pacific region's air freshener market share is growing at a rapid pace due to rapid urbanization and rising disposable income among the region's consumers. With rising demand from both the residential and commercial sectors, China and India are expected to be important markets in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Air Freshener market include Air Delights Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., ST Corporation, Beaumont Products Inc., Poo-Pourri, Yankee Candle, The Clorox Company, The Smell of Success, Amway Corporation and among others.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Glade released Coastal Sunshine Citrus, a new everyday fragrance. Glade's new line-up of candles, air fresheners, and room sprays is an easy way for customers to transition their homes from spring to summer.

In July 2022, P&G Korea, a global household goods manufacturer, launched the Febreze Air Freshener plug for small space use to combat damp odors at house entrances, washrooms, and closets. It has been improved over its previous model to prevent odors from recurring.

