Mama’s Creations to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on Tuesday, January 23, 2024

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, today announced that management was invited to lead the closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market tomorrow, Tuesday, January 23, 2024 in celebration of its 2023 corporate name and ticker change on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Time: 3:45 – 4:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

A livestream video of the ceremony, as well as an archive recording, will be available on the Nasdaq website using the link above.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman & CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “Our team is honored by the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq closing bell on behalf of our valued employees and shareholders – celebrating a record year of growth, profitability and impact. Ringing the bell is every entrepreneur’s dream – representing the wonders of free enterprise and the innate belief that anything is possible – and a testament to the momentum we have created together over the past year. This bell ringing strengthens the culture of our organization – one of our “3 Cs” – and reinforces our aspiration to become a first-of-its-kind national ‘One Stop Shop’ Deli Solutions provider.

“I’d like to personally thank our employees in East Rutherford, New Jersey and Farmingdale, New York. Everything we do at Mama’s Creations is as a team – and it’s the incredible talent, work ethic and workplace culture our employees bring to the table every day that makes us so successful. A sincere thank you to each of you for enriching Grandma’s legacy and upholding the values we cherish at MAMA. We look forward to continued growth in 2024 as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders.”

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

