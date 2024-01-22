Telecom Tower Power System Market Size Worth USD 11.99 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telecom tower power system market size was USD 4.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Rising need for telecom services and increasing government initiatives and regulations focused on developing the infrastructure for telecommunications are key factors driving market revenue growth.

In addition, rising demand for sustainable power sources is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The number of individuals using telecom services is rising quickly, therefore, number of telecom towers that are essential for delivering these services has increased. When the country's telecom tower count rises, the country's electricity consumption must also rise in proportion. It is important that the decarbonization of these structures be given top priority due to the increasing concerns around climate change to reduce telecom towers' carbon footprint. Micro-turbines, solar photovoltaic panels, wind turbines, fuel cells, and other renewable energy sources are all included into hybrid energy systems used to power telecom towers. Moreover, utilization of these systems aids in lowering the reliance on fossil fuels, thereby alleviating anthropogenic carbon emissions.

A recent trend in the telecom tower power system market is rising number of Fifth Generation (5G) network users. The arrival of 5G will accelerate the adoption of mobile networks into daily life, making it a top strategic concern for operators and governments alike. Tower infrastructure is becoming more important as 5G network construction progresses more quickly. For instance, Vodafone has reorganized 62,000 of its towers around Europe into a new business and intends to go public in 2021, with the potential to make billions of dollars. 5G towers are essential for the exciting new world of mobile communications, even though some individuals view them as a nuisance or health danger.

However, environmental concerns due to the use of diesel generators is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Diesel generators are widely used in a wide range of enterprises and industries, which not only generate electricity in remote locations disconnected from the grid, however they also provide a stable backup power source in case of a power outage. In addition, most frequent worry with diesel generators is their emissions. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the number of deaths from Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning caused by generator emissions is increasing. This depressing situation has led to the implementation of numerous regulations pertaining to pollution from portable generators.

Segment Insights:

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global telecom tower power system market is segmented into on-grid and off-grid.

The on-grid segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global telecom tower power system market in 2022. This is because primary benefit of grid networks is their capacity to offer power at low cost and high-power levels, dependent upon grid dependability, after the connection is established. Large amounts of electricity can be supplied via the grid, allowing high and extremely high-power appliances such as refrigeration, heating, and cooling to function. A grid connection may also enable customers the option to select from a number of retail electricity suppliers, which will decrease prices and costs due to provider competition. Unfortunately, grid extension has resulted in high carbon emissions, high capital costs, lengthy infrastructure building times, and frequently unstable electrical supplies in some areas. In addition, using fossil fuels is the primary cause of climate change and has historically resulted in air pollution, which is harmful to human health. When environmental externalities are taken into account, fossil fuels are therefore not a financially viable alternative for electrification.

Power Source Insights:

On the basis of power source, the global telecom tower power system market is segmented into diesel generator, diesel generator + battery, renewable energy, solar, wind turbine, and biomass.

The diesel generator and battery segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global telecom tower power system market during the forecast period due to increasing versatility and reliability offered by hybrid energy systems. A hybrid energy system is one that combines two or more energy sources such as batteries and a diesel generator. A hybrid energy system's primary benefits are increased system cost-benefit ratio and reliability. In addition, systems for hybrid power are designed to produce electricity from various energy sources and technologies. Hybrid power systems integrate a number of power generation technologies, including batteries, fuel generators, photovoltaic, wind, and main grid electricity. Hybrid systems can be utilized in remote locations and are not dependent on big, centralized power networks.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global telecom tower power system market in 2022 due to increasing development of telecommunications infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, on 11 August 2021, Indus Towers Limited, a telecom tower provider, had 200,000 macro towers installed throughout India's 22 telecom circles. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are now rolling out 5G, therefore, Indus Towers is aggressively keeping up with operators' rapid 5G rollouts and network expansions to take advantage of the emerging growth prospects and create long-lasting value with sustainability at its foundation.

The North America market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global telecom power system market during the forecast period. This is due to strategic alliances formed by major companies, contributing to significant developments in telecom towers and off-grid products. For instance, Advent Technologies Holdings announced the successful acquisition of SerEnergy A/S and Fischer Eco Solutions GmbH, the Fischer Group's fuel cell division. With the use of Advent's state-of-the-art developments in novel materials, SerEnergy's off-grid and telecom tower solutions could see huge improvements. Through this acquisition, Advent will be able to supply thousands of systems annually to various markets, including off-grid, portable and other power-generation industries.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global telecom tower power system market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective telecom tower power system solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global telecom tower power system market report are:

Strategic Development

On 28 April 2023, CHEM Energy SA announced the launch of fuel cell technology, which has the potential to completely transform the industry. The company wants to support the development of South Africa's impending hydrogen economy and accelerate the adoption of a dependable power substitute for telecommunications towers by utilizing its state-of-the-art fuel cell production facility located in the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone in Durban. The creation and implementation of hydrogen fuel cell power generators is a critical measure in guaranteeing the resilience of South Africa's telecommunications network.

On 14 December, 2020, Ballard Power Systems announced the partnership with Eltek Nordic to offer dependable backup power solutions for telecom networks and other vital communication infrastructure, with an emphasis on the Nordic region, particularly Norway, Denmark, and Iceland. The FCgen-H2PM fuel cell backup power system from Ballard would be used in the partnership. Ballard offered low-cost, high-reliability, and flexible backup power solutions with its hydrogen-fueled 1.7 kW and 5 kW FCgen-H2PM systems.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global telecom tower power system market on the basis of product type, type, power source, component and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Outdoor Telecom Power System Indoor Telecom Power System

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) On-grid Off-grid

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Diesel Generator Diesel Generator + Battery Renewable Energy Solar Wind Turbine Biomass

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Rectifiers Batteries Controllers Inverters Power Distribution Unit Generator Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



